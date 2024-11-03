RHOC Season 18: Every Shannon Storms Beador ‘I’m So Done!’ Exit, Ranked From Worst to Best

Shannon Storms Beador knows how to make an exit — and she’s had plenty of practice in Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Our Shannon has always been a runner. She doesn’t need a “Goodbye, Kyle!” or a “You Can Leave!” to help her get out of a room. (She was once asked to leave Heather’s home, but that’s neither here nor there.) These days, the woman knows how to make a dramatic exit all by herself.

In Season 18, Shannon couldn’t face criticism, couldn’t face fights and couldn’t seem to face Miss Tamra Judge. But what makes her exits so iconic is the fact that she never commits to being gone. While Shannon aspires to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks’ level of disengagement, she just can’t help herself from sauntering back into the fire despite repeatedly declaring “I’m done!” Our favorite Shannon goodbyes are the ones where she storms out of a dinner, only to wait for a friend to retrieve her from a nearby room, couch or hallway.

To celebrate these dramatic exits ahead of the reunion (which begins with Part 1 on Thursday at 9/8c), we’re rounding up every one of Shannon’s Season 18 exits — complete with her parting words — and ranking them from least to most iconic.

15. ‘I’ll Be Right Back’ (Episode 2)

As Alexis showed off her “promised ring” from Shannon’s ex, it makes sense she wanted to exit the conversation. And she did so relatively politely, excusing herself without fanfare. Kudos, Shannon!

14. ‘OK, I Gotta Walk Away for a Minute’ (Episode 7)

Shannon can’t sit through a whole conversation with Tamra without excusing herself. We’re proud of her for at least admitting she needed space to cool off, instead of storming out with no explanation. (The bar is low!)

13. ‘I Need to Go’ (Episode 10)

At Heather’s party, Shannon’s exit began quite demure and we thought she might be leaving the function in a normal way. That went out the window, however, when she stopped on her way out to tell Alexis, “I heard that you wanted to speak to me, but I need to let you know I’m not interested.”

12. ‘Thanks for Asking the Question’ (Episode 2)

Some of our favorite Shannon exits are the ones layered on top of each other. Her walking away from Tamra in Episode 2 comes shortly after her aforementioned tableside toodle-oo. Tamra asks if she’s OK, something Shannon appreciates, but ultimately our favorite runner doesn’t like the direction the conversation turns. She walks away while Tamra is in the middle of accusing her of being a bad person.

11. ‘You Need to Stop!’ (Episode 5)

We’re actually not judging Shannon for her departure here. Tamra and Alexis were unnecessarily ganging up on her about her alcohol use and the $75,000 Shannon owes Alexis’ now-boyfriend John Janssen. (He paid for her facelift.) But we love how Shannon got up to leave, and yelled about receipts for just a few more moments with her hand on the door.

10. ‘I’m Gonna Go Call Him’ (Episode 9)

There’s just something important about this scene: a group of downcast, robed women looking away from Shannon’s exit as she leaves to go call her lawyer.

9. ‘No, I’m Using the Restroom’ (Episode 10)

No, she wasn’t trying to exit the conversation by walking away from the party. She was simply exiting the conversation by going to use the restroom!

8. ‘I’m Not Going Back’ (Episode 5)

After Shannon left the table in Episode 5 during another fight with Tamra and Alexis over John Janssen’s lawsuit, she waited in the wings for a friend to console her. But she even ran away from that hallway get-together, committing a grand double-departure and telling production she really wouldn’t return this time.

7. ‘I’m Super Tired’ (Episode 15)

Single Shannon suddenly was plagued by exhaustion when the other women were prank-texting their husbands and boyfriends. How convenient!

6. ‘God Has a Plan’ (Episode 9)

We can feel empathetic for Shannon when she’s in distress. But she made it so hard when she ended this emotional Episode 9 scene with a forced smile, mentioning “God’s plan” while dealing with the aftermath of her DUI.

5. ‘I Just Need an Enema’ (Episode 16)

Yes, Shannon was actually sick when she exited the sprinter van. But this scene had all the makings of a historic Housewives moment: a sprinter van, a head in a plastic bag and an early exit from a group excursion.

4. ‘Maybe You Bye — This Is My Trip’ (Episode 15)

By Episode 15, Shannon’s exits were getting more laughable and more frequent. She shouted, “Maybe you bye” at Tamra, before abruptly leaving the table in search of a restroom during yet another fight with her ex-friend.

3. ‘When I Say I’m Done This Time, I Mean It!’ (Episode 17)

And she did mean it! Well, until Katie’s husband made her angry on her way out, so she turned right back around and rejoined the party!

2. ‘I’m Done!’ (Episode 14)

The image of Shannon yelling at Tamra through a restaurant’s slotted wall while waiting for an elevator to help her escape belongs in the Louvre. (It could hang right next to “Group of Utah Women on a Beach.”)

1. ‘I’ll Take an Uber! I’m F—king Out!’ (Episode 16)

Ah, of course this Episode 16 exit takes the cake. Well, actually it left the birthday cake behind in the bar after the birthday girl ceremoniously exited after going under fire for spreading rumors about Gina.

What do you think of Shannon’s Season 18 exits? Does one stand out in your mind? Sound off in the comments!

