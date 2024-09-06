“RHOC”: Shannon Beador Says Ex John Janssen Suing Her Is 'Extortion': 'He's a Monster'

"He is trying to take me down," Shannon Beador said of her ex John Janssen

Shannon Storms Beador is breaking down after ex John Janssen threatened a lawsuit against her.

On the group trip to Napa Valley in the Thursday, Sept. 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon revealed that it was her deadline to reach a settlement with John before he sued her for $75,000 that he claimed was a loan. Explaining that she countered and offered half that amount, Shannon began to cry, saying John wouldn’t accept.

“I just feel like it’s extortion,” Shannon said, noting that John recently sold his share of his insurance company and didn’t need her money. “What is most important to John is people think he's a good guy, and this is step one, try to make Shannon look bad, and he’s really taking drastic steps.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, John claimed he was "generous throughout" his relationship with Shannon, adding, "This $75,000 loan was specifically marked as money that Shannon knew was expected to be repaid."

"I never wished to pursue legal action, but after exhausting every effort to have Shannon return the money, she forced the matter to be sent to court," he continued. "I only seek to finalize the last remaining item preventing us from fully closing this chapter. All I want is for Shannon to return the money she owes."

Later in the episode, Alexis Bellino, who is now engaged to John, sat down with Heather Dubrow to discuss whether she should have a conversation with Shannon. Heather advises her not to, but Alexis says she doesn’t know what else to do.

“I get that Shannon feels uncomfortable,” she said. “I just want to say what we want to say, put it to rest and move forward. But I don't think that is ever going to happen. We have to figure it out in this group, that’s all there is to it.”

Later in the episode, Katie Ginella, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter and Shannon went to the spa to decompress. When Emily suggested Shannon pay John the full $75,000 to take the stress of a lawsuit off herself, Gina accidentally let it slip that Alexis had incriminating videos of Shannon.

“From the night of my DUI?” a panicked Shannon asked. “What are the details? I don’t even remember.”

When Katie explained that the videos allegedly showed Shannon nearly running over John’s daughter, Shannon started sobbing.

“You know what you guys, I am working so f---ing hard on myself,” she said. “He is trying to take me down. I’m so angry right now.”

“He’s a monster,” she added through her tears.

Minutes later, Katie and Emily left for a spa treatment while Gina waited for Shannon to call her lawyer. When she returned, she revealed she told him to “pay [John] whatever he wants.”

“I hope he rots in hell,” Shannon said to Gina. “I swear. I hate him.”

After going to her room to take a nap, Heather Dubrow went to check on Shannon before dinner. When she found Shannon distraught, Shannon explained that she had no idea there was a video Alexis had been talking about with the other ladies.

“It’s just every day it’s been something,” Shannon said. “He wants to clear his name and I’m not lying. I'm not lying about John.”

Recounting the night of her DUI, Shannon shared a memory that seemed strange to her. She had told a friend weeks after that the crash happened “three to five seconds max” after pulling out of John’s driveway, and her friend had suspicions about John’s lack of response.

“[My friend] said, ‘Well I find it strange that John didn't come running after you,’” she recalled.

“Do you really believe in your heart he did not hear that?” Heather questioned, to which Shannon replied, “I don't know.”

“I looked back on my text messages, and I didn’t remember that I did this, but I took a photograph of myself and I sent it to [John] right after midnight,” Shannon claimed. “And at 1:40 or 1:30 in the morning, he texted me and said, ‘What the heck is going on? The cops just brought Archie here, where are you?’”

Heather asked, “He just ignored the picture?”

“And I guess just went to bed,” Shannon concluded as she showed Heather the image of her bloody face from the accident.

In statement to PEOPLE, John denied Shannon's recollection of the events that followed her DUI arrest, claiming, "In order to make sure Shannon would have someone there for her the moment she was released, I waited outside the jail for hours before bringing her home to care for her."

John alleged that he "bathed Shannon, fed her, and brought her to her medical appointments, while tending to her every need, and looking after Archie for 10 days following her arrest."

"Although we were no longer together as a couple the night of her DUI, and the traumatic events my daughters and I endured were still fresh in my mind, it was important to me that Shannon have someone to look after her," he shared.

"I made every possible attempt to try and get a hold of her in the hospital, however, officials told me she was under police custody and I was forbidden from coming there," he claimed. "However, that did not stop me from coordinating with her family to ensure I'd be there for her as soon as she was released from custody."

He concluded the statement by noting that he is "disappointed and baffled" by his ex "mischaracterizing these events and disparaging my character."

