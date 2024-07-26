“RHOC”: Shannon Calls Out Alexis' Eerily Similar Relationship with Her Ex John: 'Good Luck Trying to Be Me'

“Is Alexis trying to live the life that I had?” Shannon Beador asked while discussing Alexis Bellino and John Janssen's relationship on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County'

Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty; Amanda Edwards/Getty Shannon Beador (left) and Alexis Bellino (right)

There is only one Shannon Beador in the OC.

On the July 25 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon got upset when she found out that ex-boyfriend John Janssen had been bringing Alexis Bellino to their gym.

Over lunch with Emily Simpson, Shannon explained that she spoke with the gym owner, Alex, after Alexis revealed she and John have sex “four times a day." Alex then confronted Alexis about the matter.

“[The owner] said, ‘We don't want any drama here,’” Shannon recalled. “And then Alexis said, ‘I'm a good Christian girl,’ and he said something like, ‘Oh, a good Christian girl talks about her sex life?’”

She continued, “And then John is like, ‘F you, F you, we're never coming back here,’ and he kept saying, ‘Shannon's behind all of this.’ It’s like, no I’m not.”

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Shannon Beador

Alexis, however, didn't see how Alex could have found out any other way, given the fact that the only mutual friend they have is Shannon, who she claimed hadn’t even been to the gym in six months.

“All I know is we've been training with this guy for three or four months and then all of a sudden [Shannon] showed up,” Alexis told Tamra Judge, who suggested Shannon was guilty of telling the owner.

“There's no way he's going to know about a luncheon where I bring up sex,” Alexis added in her confessional. “The only culprit to it is Shannon.”

While talking to Alexis and Tamra, Jenn Pedranti said she thought Shannon felt as though Alexis was “everywhere” in her life — including “hanging out with her friends” and going to her same gym.

“I've known Tamra longer than she has, so don’t say that's her f---ing friends,” Alexis snapped back. “I've been friends with you for way longer, I'm very close to Heather. Does she get ownership now?”

Amanda Edwards/Getty Alexis Bellino and John Janssen

While Emily listened to Shannon’s side of the story, she joked that the whole situation was “very Single White Female,” and Shannon admitted that she thought Alexis was copying her.

“Is Alexis trying to live the life that I had?” Shannon questioned. “She’s dating my ex-boyfriend, she's getting love bombed like I did, they're going to the same restaurants, they're riding on the boat, they go to the same gym, he took her to the same hotel for her birthday that he took me for mine.”

“Alexis, good luck trying to be me,” she added.

Noting that she will never return to that gym again, Alexis said all she cares about is Shannon not talking bad about John.

“She will never do that,” Tamra quipped.

“The truth is coming out whether she wants to do it or not,” Alexis responded. “John is not gonna hold his mouth forever. He’s over it.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.



