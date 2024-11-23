‘RHOM’s Alexia Nepola Tears Up Over Son Frankie & How Split From Husband Has Affected Him; Reveals Where She Stands With Dr. Nicole Martin

Miami is on “Fyah,” with Bravo Fan Fest set to take over the city this week. The Real Housewives of Miami took a small break from filming Season 7 of their show to appear on the first of five Watch What Happens Live episodes recorded in front of a live audience.

Alexia Nepola is in for a different season as cameras pick up after she announced her separation from her husband Todd. The new season of RHOM will also go on without Dr. Nicole Martin after she and Nepola seemed to be on a good path forward following a rocky friendship.

More from Deadline

“I actually called Nicole and I told her that I thought she was making the right decision for herself and for her family,” Nepola told Deadline of Dr. Martin’s exit from the show. “I was sad, because I always had the hope of being good friends with her on the show, because I felt like she and I had a lot of things in common, and we would be good friends one day. So I’m bummed that she didn’t come back, but I know that that was a good and right decision for her family.”

Amid filming of RHOM Season 7, a picture from the cast showed Nepola and bestie Marysol Patton absent, which had social media buzzing.

“Hmm… maybe people were taking the picture and that’s why we weren’t on it, or maybe they split up the groups, right? There’s so many things that could have happened. You guys are just gonna have to tune in and watch. Those trips are a lot!” she teased.

RELATED: ‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne On Being In The Middle Of Feud Between Kyle Richards & Dorit Kemsley & Why She Thinks Lisa Rinna Will Never Return

Amid her separation from her husband, Nepola teased that Todd is “not participating” in the show’s filming this season, adding, “It’s no secret that he does not love the show. You won’t see any of Todd. You’ll hear about Todd because everybody has an opinion about him, including myself. You’ll follow my journey, and you’ll see the highs and lows. It’s been an emotional roller coaster and all I can tell you is the girls have been there for me that you.”

Regarding her split from her husband, Nepola got emotional when asked how the separation had affected her family and how her son Frankie was especially saddened by it.

“Well, Frankie is all about family, so it’s hard,” Nepola told us amid tears. “He loves his family, and I feel like children with [a] brain injury, they need the structure, and he loves Todd. My kids just want to see me happy, whether it’s with Todd or not with Todd. It was really hard for all of us, but now we’re in a better place, but it was hard.”

Alexia Nepola tears up thinking about how her split from Todd has affected her son Frankie #RHOM #BravoFanFest



“He loves his family, and I feel like children with [a] brain injury, they need the structure, and he loves Todd”



Read full interview: https://t.co/F5uyi2OMGq pic.twitter.com/dtyjaYOfOD — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 23, 2024

RELATED: ‘RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley On Her Feud With Kyle Richards & Why She Feels “Stronger & More Empowered” In Season 14

Nepola is known to have strong opinions and is not afraid to voice them out loud. The Bravo star knows her personality and what she brings to the show.

“I bring the drama. Unfortunately, my life is like a telenovela. Dr. Nicole was completely right. I’ve always been very open, very authentic. I always have an opinion, something to say. Maybe I don’t have a filter — I’m just very real,” she explained. “I just feel sometimes people mistaken that for being mean. Sometimes saying the truth is not being mean, it’s just saying the truth and a lot of people have a problem with listening to the truth.”

RELATED: ‘RHOBH’s Kyle Richards On Her Feud With Dorit Kemsley, Partnering With Reese Witherspoon & Possible ‘Halloween’ Sequel

Although we’re still months away from the premiere of RHOM Season 7, Nepola teased what else the upcoming season has in store for her.

“I feel like every season has been completely different for me. Unfortunately for me, once again, I’m sharing something very personal in my story and in my life, because that’s what was happening when the cameras came around,” she said. “I just love where I am with all the girls in the group. My [friendships] with the girls are all evolving. [These are] friends that I never thought that I would be friends with today, and they’ve all been there. So I’m really enjoying that. I’m friends with all the ladies, and they’ve all been there for me.”

Alexia Nepola teases #RHOM Season 7 at #BravoFanFest



“Unfortunately for me, once again, I'm sharing something very personal in my story and in my life”



Read full interview: https://t.co/F5uyi2OMGq pic.twitter.com/H9KDDUz3iO — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 23, 2024

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.