Rhondda residents allowed to drink tap water again

Three bottled water stations were set up in areas affected by the boil water notice in Rhondda Fawr [BBC]

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water has lifted the precautionary "boil water notice" that had been in place in parts of Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Thousands of people were told to boil their tap water on 26 November, after repairs had to be made at a treatment works in the aftermath of Storm Bert.

The water company said its customers can now drink their tap water as usual after tests showed the water quality was safe.

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water apologised at the time and increased its offer of compensation to affected customers and businesses.

Heavy rain during Storm Bert caused flooding damage at Tynywaun Water Treatment Works above Treherbert in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The "boil water notice" was issued to about 12,000 Rhondda households as a result.

It applied to residents in Blaenrhondda, Blaencwm, Tynewydd, Treherbert, Treorchy, Cwmparc, Ton Pentre, Gelli, parts of Pentre, Tonypandy and Ystrad.

Three water bottle stations were set up by Welsh Water in the area, vulnerable customers received home deliveries of bottled water, and water was also delivered to hospitals, schools and care homes.

With all customers now able to drink their water as normal, the bottled water stations will be removed on and home deliveries will stop.

Each household impacted by the notice will receive a total goodwill payment of £250 and each business will receive £500.

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water CEO Peter Perry said:

"We appreciate the significant impact that the notice has had several communities in Rhondda Cynon Taf and for this we are truly sorry.

"We have worked day and night to put things right and we'd like to thank all our customers for their patience and for bearing with us during this time."