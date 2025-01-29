“RHONY”'s Jenna Lyons Reveals She and Partner Cass Bird Had an Unofficial Wedding Ceremony

The news comes after Jenna fueled months of speculation about her engagement after sharing a picture of herself with a diamond ring in September 2023

Jenna Lyons and Cass Bird are unofficially married!

During part one of The Real Housewives of New York City's season 15 reunion, the former J. Crew executive, 56, revealed that she and her partner had tied the knot after months of speculation -- but not on paper.

When asked why the couple has been playing coy about their engagement and forthcoming nuptials, Jenna admitted it was "partially because we had a very playful like emotional ceremony with friends in Texas, but it's not legal."

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty (L) Jenna Lyons and Cass Bird

"We're not in a hurry. We're already like together so that's the most important part," she added.

In October 2024, Jenna confirmed her engagement to Cass, with whom she went public with in June 2023, after teasing the subject during an appearance on Sherri after her costar Racquel Chevremont revealed her own engagement to Mel Corpus.

After host Sherri Shepherd pointed out the RHONY trailer featured a massive engagement ring on Jenna's hand, she finally admitted, "Yes, yes!" as Shepherd admired her large, emerald-shaped diamond ring.

Jenna Lyons Instagram (L) Cass Bird and Jenna Lyons.

"When we were in the [jewelry] store, I was like, 'That one is not big enough. Let's [keep looking],' " she laughed, before sharing that the couple were "working on" setting a date for their wedding.

Fans first went wild about a possible engagement when Jenna posted a cozy photo of the two in bed and a diamond ring could be seen on her finger in September 2023. Despite this, a source close to the reality star told PEOPLE the rumors were false.

"She's not engaged. She's had that ring forever, and though it does look like an engagement ring, it's not," the source said.

Just weeks later, Jenna played coy about the ring when host Andy Cohen congratulated her and asked her to confirm the news.

“So basically, here’s the story. My girlfriend, who I adore, kept telling me that I had to button my shirt, and I said ‘If you want me to button my shirt, you have to put a ring on it,’ " the Bravo star recalled, seemingly referencing her trademark style of showing off her décolletage. “We’re just really happy, and she gave me the ring that I wanted."

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.



