“RHONY”'s Jessel Taank Calls Jenna Lyons' Decision to Keep Girlfriend Cass Bird Off Camera 'a Double-Edged Sword' (Exclusive)

After months of speculation surrounding her return, Lyons confirmed she would return to 'RHONY' in March, under the condition she could keep her loved ones off camera

John Nacion/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty From left: Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Cass Bird

Jessel Taank is weighing in on Jenna Lyons' decision to keep her girlfriend Cass Bird off camera.

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, The Real Housewives of New York City star, 41, shared how she felt about Lyons keeping her private life private while discussing her own experiences with showcasing her marriage on camera.

"I think it really is a double-edged sword," she explained, adding how she and her husband Pavit Randhawa initially felt they should be "opening every element" of their lives to the reality TV experience. "At the same time, Pavit turned around one day and was like, 'I didn't sign up for this. You did. I don't really feel comfortable being on camera.'"

"You can't really force someone to all of a sudden share their lives on national television. And so I think that's kind of where Jenna and Cass, their mindset is at," she added.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock (L) Jenna Lyons and Cass Bird

In video shared to social media in March, Bravo confirmed that the former J.Crew executive would be returning to the franchise in season 15, alongside Taank, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hussan, Erin Dana Lichy and Brynn Whitfield after months of speculation.

On the same day the network announced her return, Lyons told The New York Times that she was putting up a few boundaries and would be keeping her loved ones — including Bird — off camera.

"I have a relationship, but I would like to not name her," she said at the time. "I want to keep her out of the press. That is my commitment to her. It’s off the table. I joined this process. She did not."

Jenna Lyons/Instagram (L) Cass Bird and Jenna Lyons

In her conversation with PEOPLE, Taank reminded fans that Bird was a photographer and preferred to be "behind the lens."

"She's not a very public person. She definitely socializes, but it's not her choice to be on a national television show," the mom of two explained. "And you've got to respect that. So I think as hard as it might be for people to understand, they're getting Jenna Lyons, which is in my opinion, best thing in the world. So I think they should be happy with that."

Lyons isn't the only one whose chosen to keep their partner on camera. Taank revealed that de Silva's husband David Craig will also be making sparse appearances this season. While he'll still be around in "family settings," she said David hasn't filmed much with the entire group.

"That's completely fine," she added. "It's like we love David and we'll see him off camera, but if he's not comfortable being on camera, then there's not much you can do about that."

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.



