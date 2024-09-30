“RHONY”'s Ubah Hassan Admits She Thought Boyfriend Oliver Daschel Was Another 'Frog' After His Cringey Pickup Line

Hassan recalled, "I'm just thinking [in] my head because you know ... you have so many frogs in your life, [that] when a real man comes, everything they say, [you're] kind of like, 'Ugh'"

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Ubah Hassan and Oliver Dachsel at the American Ballet Theatre's 2023 Fall Gala on October 24, 2023 in New York.

Ubah Hassan isn't easily impressed, especially after years of dealing with many "frogs."

During a recent appearance on The Happy Hour on SiriusXM’s TODAY Show Radio, the Real Housewives of New York City star, 41, opened up about how she met her boyfriend, Oliver Daschel, and why she was less than impressed with his opening line.

Hassan and Daschel first met in 2018 when she hosted a dinner for one of her friend's birthday, but never had formal introductions until "a few years later" when she attended a charity board meeting with her mentor, Kathleen.

"I showed up there with my Ubah hat [on] and so we talked and stuff, and then Oliver moved to the side of me and he's like 'We met before,'" she recalled. "And I was like, 'Oh my God. I have heard this line so many times from guys.' That's how they can start talking to you."

Though the model was tempted to reply with a curt, "Where, PornHub?," she restrained herself and Daschel began listing off their mutual connections. Hassan revealed that some of the friends he mentioned were "very famous" so she put her guard up, knowing that the information was a simple Google search away.

"I'm just thinking [in] my head because you know ... you have so many frogs in your life, [that] when a real man comes, everything they say, [you're] kind of like, 'Ugh. Of course you know them because I am out with them all the time.'" she said.

Craig Barritt/Getty Oliver Dachsel and Ubah Hassan at the Alzheimer's Association Imagine Benefit on October 25, 2023 in New York City.

It wasn't until the German investment banker mentioned a close personal friend who wasn't on social media that Hassan thought, "Wait a second, this guy does know me." She then remembered meeting him at dinner and internally cringed when she realized, "Oh my God, I had such a bad wig that day!"

"We started from there. He [got] my phone [number] from my friend," she continued, adding that she liked how she met him through mutual friends, not a dating app. "I didn't even have any expectation of like meeting someone."

Funnily enough, Hassan added that she had sworn off men just "two days before that."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Ubah Hassan and Oliver Dachsel at the American Ballet Theatre's 2023 Fall Gala on October 24, 2023 in New York.

Hassan first revealed she was dating someone during episode 13 of the RHONY reboot when she spilled the beans to her costar Sai De Silva after her husband David Craig questioned why she was single.

The information soon spread and Hassan left the episode feeling betrayed after De Silva told costars Erin Lichy and Brynn Whitfield about her relationship.

“The whole thing was confidential so she must have heard from Sai,” Hassan said in a confessional. ‘But for Brynn to mention a part of that I’m just like b----, you don’t deserve a birthday, we should take you to McDonald’s drive-thru, and no fries for you.”

Despite the faux pas, Hassan and Daschel eventually made their red carpet debut and took their relationship public when they the 2023 American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City.



