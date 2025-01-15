“RHOSLC” Alum Jen Shah Will Return Home for Thanksgiving 2026 After Prison Sentence Gets Reduced Again

The reality star reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in Bryan, Texas, on Feb. 17, 2023 after pleading guilty for conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Jen Shah has a new release date from prison.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum's prison sentence has been reduced for a third time, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons' inmate database, which was viewed by PEOPLE.

Shah, 51, will now be released from Bryan Federal Prison Camp on Nov. 3, 2026.

Page Six was first to report the news.

Jen Shah/ Instagram (L) Sharrieff Shah and Jen Shah

In July 2022, Shah entered a guilty plea after she and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March 2021 for their roles in a long-running nationwide telemarketing scheme. They both originally pled not guilty after they were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

On Jan. 6, 2023, Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison, during which she apologized for her actions. After reporting to Bryan Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in Bryan, Texas, on Feb. 17, 2023, the reality star's sentence was reduced by one year in March 2023, and her release date was slated for Aug. 30, 2028.

At the time, Shah's rep told PEOPLE that she was "doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole."

Jen Shah/Instagram Jen Shah

"She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her," the rep continued.

With her release date looming closer, Shah's former RHOSLC costars have weighed her possible return. On a Nov. 22 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay and Lisa Barlow all unanimously agreed they'd rather have Jen return than former cast member Monica Garcia.

In a conversation with PEOPLE later that month, Marks revealed why she believed the group was more open to having Shah return.

"Accountability goes a long way in our circle," she explained. "If you say, 'Look, I screwed up and I made a mistake and I'm sorry' — that matters. If she's taking accountability and doing what she needs to do to make it better, that's the best she can do right now. There's nothing else she can do beyond that."

"We're human. We all do things that we're not proud of that are wrong at times," she continued. "This is a big one, obviously; it's a bad one. But she's in prison. She's serving her time. She's paying restitution. I mean, she's not earning a ton of money, but she's doing what she can. And that's all a big price to pay. I don't know what more you can ask from her."



