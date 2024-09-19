“RHOSLC”: Lisa Barlow Throws a Glass and Accuses Whitney Rose of Being a 'Liar': 'I’ll Be Your Villain'

"You can leave," Lisa shouted as Whitney stormed out of the dinner on the season 5 premiere of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images Whitney Rose (left) and Lisa Barlow (right)

There’s nothing like a blowup fight to kick of another season of The Real Housewives!

During the season 5 premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 18, Lisa Barlow claimed Whitney Rose “bashed me” as she continued to talk about her after cameras went down last season.

At her “besos” Valentine’s dinner, Lisa told Whitney she had “a problem with you and the podcast,” referring to an episode of The Viall FIles, where Whitney claimed Lisa isn’t sincere in her apologies.

“She doesn’t care about anything else other than being right,” Whitney told host Nick Viall. “Lisa’s always been the villain.”

Related: RHOSLC Season 5 Trailer Promises an Avalanche of Drama as Mary M. Cosby Returns to Confront 'the Biggest Liar in Utah'

When Lisa asked Whitney why she talked about her on the podcast, Whitney said Lisa is “self-absorbed” and only heard those parts.

“You’ll understand that people who love themselves take care of themselves, that’s part of self-love and with your healing journey, you’d think that you know that by now,” Lisa said.

“You talked about me enough — do you want to say you’re sorry?” she then questioned.

“Well, I need to know what offended you,” Whitney replied.

Scott Gries/Bravo via Getty Images Lisa Barlow (left) and Whitney Rose (right)

Lisa then brought up the “villain” comment, adding, “If you’re gonna lie about me, expect me to tell the truth about myself.”

“The way that Lisa is calling me a liar over how I feel is narcissist 101,” Whitney said in her confessional, noting she only said her opinion on the podcast episode, before telling Lisa, "I think that if I’m not kissing every part of your a–hole, I’m not a good enough friend for you."

Related: Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay Wants to Host a Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Reunion, and the Internet Has Thoughts

Lisa grew more upset at Whitney after she said the other women told her Lisa was talking about the podcast behind her back. Knowing she had expressed her frustrations to Heather Gay and Angie Katsanevas, Lisa confronted them about who told Whitney about their conversation.

“I talked about part of it,” Angie admitted.

“It’s isolating to feel like in a friendship you can’t be 100% who you are with a friend because they’re not gonna keep it in confidence,” Lisa told cameras.

As the women went back and forth about why Angie involved herself in the issues between Lisa and Whitney, Lisa said Whitney “lied about me and you know it.”

“I had Angie’s back vehemently last year, and now I feel like she’s more loyal to Whitney than me,” Lisa confesses.

Koury Angelo/Bravo (l-r) Angie Katsanevas, Mary Cosby, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport, Whitney Rose

Angie began to get defensive, saying Lisa couldn’t admit her wrongs, and Whtiney chimed in, “And I don’t want to be called a liar.” This comment set Lisa off, leading her to throw her glass across the room and bring up past false accusations.

“You f---ing said I f---ing slept with someone I didn’t sleep with,” she yelled, referring to the rumors Whitney brought up in season 4 about Lisa sleeping with one of her business partners for free Utah Jazz tickets.

“I have not done anything besides calling you a villain, which I stand by,” Whitney said, maintaining that she already apologized for the other rumors.

“You want me to be your villain, I’ll be your villain,” Lisa quipped.

Whitney then asked the women to “name one thing I’ve lied about,” and that’s when Heather and Meredith Marks got involved.

“You lied about me and the book,” Heather said, recalling last season when Whitney claimed Heather didn’t give her the opportunity to read the part of her book Whitney was mentioned in before publishing.

Related: Mary Cosby Is 'Happy to Be Back' on RHOSLC but '100 Percent' Stands by Her Decision to Quit the Show (Exclusive)

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images (l-r) Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Andy Cohen, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow

Meredith then said: “You accused me of lying about my father’s memorial. That was the most hurtful thing a friend has ever done to me. You have accused Mary of running a cult and being a predator. You’ve accused everyone in our core group of having affairs.”

“Stop!” Whitney yelled back. “I would love to take accountability for something that I haven’t already. They’re bringing stuff up from years ago."

Lisa explained that Whitney acts “superior” to the rest of the women because of her “healing journey,” prompting Whitney to stand up and begin to walk out, accusing Lisa of “weaponizing my trauma against me.”

“You can leave,” Lisa shouted as Whitney stormed out of the dinner.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.