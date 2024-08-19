Rian Johnson Wraps ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Story’ Filming: “This Was A Real Special Shoot”

Rian Johnson is celebrating the end of filming for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Story, the third installment in the murder mystery franchise.

In a new social media post, Johnson shared that filming for the film starring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc has finished.

“Aaaand that’s a wrap on Wake Up Dead Man. Went so fast! Best crew, incredible cast, this was a really special shoot and I cannot wait to put it together,” Johnson shared in a post on X, the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter.

Johnson also shared a photo with a sign that read, “Please be mindful of graves.”

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is expected to be released sometime in 2025. Craig will reprise his role as Benoit Blanc. The cast of the third installment includes Josh Brolin, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Andrew Scott. Other actors joining the sequel include Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, and Thomas Haden Church.

The film started filming in June with Johnson also taking to social media to mark the milestone.

“Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery Wake Up Dead Man – see you on the other side,” Johnson shared on X in a post published on June 10.

The first Knives Out starred Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Riki Lindhome, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell.

Glass Onion, the sequel to the 2019 film, starred Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline and Jessica Henwick with cameos from Ethan Hawke, Jackie Hoffman, Hugh Grant, Stephen Sondheim, Natasha Lyonne, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Angela Lansbury, Yo-Yo Ma, Serena Williams and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who voiced the gong sound on Norton’s island.

