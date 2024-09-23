Ric Flair Announces Split from Partner Wendy Barlow, Thanks Her for 'Standing By My Side' During Health Crisis

"I’ll Never Ever Be Able To Thank Her Enough For Standing By My Side Through My Terrible Health Crisis In 2017," Flair wrote

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Wendy Barlow and Ric Flair

Ric Flair and his longtime partner, Wendy Barlow, are going their separate ways after 13 years together.

“Wendy And I Enjoyed 13 Great Years. As With Every Couple, We Have Experienced Our Ups And Downs,” the WWE legend, 75, wrote in a statement posted on his X and Instagram accounts on Monday, Sept. 23. “I Think It’s Important For Everyone To Know Right Now That We Have Decided To Part Ways Respectfully.”

Flair went on to thank Barlow for her support during his 2017 health crisis, when he was rushed to a hospital after experiencing stomach pains.

“I’ll Never Ever Be Able To Thank Her Enough For Standing By My Side Through My Terrible Health Crisis In 2017,” Flair continued. “She Never Left My Side! And For That I Will Always Be Grateful!”

“We Both Are Working On Different Projects At The Current Time & It Becomes Difficult With My Schedule & Her Schedule To Make This Work,” Flair concluded. “I Wish Her The Best Of Luck With Her Projects, And I Know That She Supports Mine!”

Flair and Barlow previously split in late January 2022. They told PEOPLE at the time that they were never legally married, despite holding a wedding ceremony in Florida in September 2018.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Ric Flair on May 22, 2023

In August 2017, Flair was hospitalized with stomach pains. Hours later, Flair was in the early stages of kidney failure and close to congestive heart failure, the result of alcohol abuse. His family members were told he only had 20% odds of surviving and was in a medically induced coma. His doctors later removed part of his bowel and inserted a pacemaker.

“I crashed in an airplane and broke my back, I’ve been hit by lightning,” Flair told PEOPLE in September 2017. “But this is totally different. Anything I’ve been through before is nothing like this.”

Flair was married to Leslie Goodman from 1971 to 1983; Elizabeth Harell from 1983 to 2006; Tiffany VanDemark from 2006 to 2009; and Jackie Beems from 2009 to 2014.

Flair and Goodman are parents to son David and daughter Megan. Flair also shares daughter Charlotte with Harrell. He and Harrell are also parents to the late Reid, who died in 2013.

