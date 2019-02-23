Ric Flair Rings in 70th Birthday with Celebrity-Filled Surprise Party: 'I Am Overcome with Emotion'

Ric “The Nature Boy” Flair rang in his birthday in style on Friday night in Atlanta.
The wrestling legend’s wife, Wendy Barlow, put together a surprise party with 160 guests in celebration of Flair at The 1818 club.
“I am so overwhelmed by this whole night. Every one of my peers and my friend are all here to celebrate me,” Flair told PEOPLE. “I mean come on, I am so lucky. I am just so lucky. I am looking around the room in just complete awe. I never thought I would live to see this day. I am overcome with emotion.”
The celebrity-filled gathering included appearances from former NBA players Charles Barkley and Dennis Rodman. Los Angeles Rams player Todd Gurley and former boxing champion Evander Holyfield were also in attendance. Other notables included Flair’s daughter, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair, and her new boyfriend, wrestler Andrade Almas.
Flair, who turns 70 on Monday, lit up when he got in a FaceTime call from singer and actor Jamie Foxx.
Naturally, the party wouldn’t be complete without other current and past WWE superstars, and many were on hand including legends Triple H, Ricky Steamboat, Chris Jericho, AJ Styles and even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s mother, Ata Johnson.
At the celebration, 51-year-old Barlow — who married the former wrestler last September — presented Flair with a custom pink robe, similar to the ones he famously wore throughout his career. Local bakery CEO Custom Cakes also provided a wrestling ring-shaped cake that featured a WWE championship belt.
Get Engaged Media’s Cam Fordham and Dave Osokow presented Flair with a custom Venus et Fleur flower arrangement spelling out his famous “Woooo!” phrase. He also was presented by Fordham and DJ Luian with a framed triple platinum record for a song he recorded with Latin music sensation Bad Bunny’s hit, “Chambea.”
Don’t worry if you weren’t invited, wrestling fans, as WWE announced earlier this month that they will observe Flair’s birthday on Monday during a special edition of RAW.
“WWE will celebrate the 70th birthday of iconic two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on the February 25 edition of Monday Night Raw,” reads a statement announcing the episode on the company’s website.
“The Nature Boy’s parties are never modest, so we can only imagine what lavish festivities are in store… and which Superstars and WWE Legends will drop in,” it continues.
Flair, widely considered as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, is a 16-time WWE Champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008, and once more as a member of the Four Horsemen in 2012.
Though he’s now retired from wrestling, Flair has grappled with health problems in recent years.
He previously told PEOPLE that he credits his wife with helping him during those difficult times, especially when she was by his side during a scare in 2017 that saw him be rushed to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma after being told he was on the verge of congestive heart failure.
“I only love one now. I have never done anything since I met Wendy,” Flair said of his wife.
“It’s still hard for me not to be me,” he added. “But I’m really focused on getting well and just enjoying my life with Wendy.”
The special edition episode of RAW, celebrating Flair’s 70th birthday, will air Monday at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.