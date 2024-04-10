Richard Armitage's new ITV thriller series gets release date

ITV

ITV have confirmed a release date for new thriller Red Eye starring Richard Armitage.

The Fool Me Once actor plays a murder suspect in the six-part drama which premieres on ITV and ITVX on Sunday, April 21.

The show follows Dr Matthew Nolan (Armitage), who returns back in the UK after a conference in Beijing, only to find himself arrested at London's Heathrow Airport.

The police are curious for answers over Nolan's involvement in a car crash during his trip to China. A woman is claimed to have died in the crash, despite Nolan maintaining he was alone in the car.

He's escorted back to Beijing by DC Hana Li (Holby City and Crazy Rich Asians actor Jui Lusi) to face charges, but their flight proves anything but a safe passage.

Lusi's character is described as a "no-nonsense London officer" whose resentment towards Nolan and the assignment is clear. Her job becomes more complicated than first thought when a death occurs in-flight, leading DC Li to suspect foul play.



"Further deaths confirm that Nolan is in danger, and after a call from MI5, Hana finds herself embroiled in an escalating conspiracy," teases the synopsis.

"Back in London, we follow Hana’s sister, scrappy reporter Jess (Jemma Moore) who is running her own investigation into Nolan’s extradition and finds herself running for her life from an unknown assassin.

"And in Thames House, the head of MI5, Madeline Delaney (Lesley Sharp), breaks protocol and risks her entire career to not only help Hana and Nolan stay alive but also to expose an international conspiracy that seems to implicate both China and people in her own government."

In a new poster for the upcoming drama, ITV tease "there's no escape at 35,000ft" with safety risks including the onboard meal and an armed assassin onboard.

Red Eye will premiere on ITV and ITVX on April 21.

