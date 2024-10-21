Richard Ashcroft announced as special guest for Oasis’ 2025 UK and Ireland shows

Oasis have announced that Richard Ashcroft, the former lead singer of The Verve, will be joining them as a special guest on all of their UK and Ireland shows next year.

In August, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher confirmed the Britpop band’s long-awaited reunion with a worldwide tour in 2025, saying “The great wait is over.”

Ashcroft, who wrote 1997 hit Bitter Sweet Symphony, said in a statement: “As a fan from day one, I was buzzing for many reasons when the news of Oasis’s return was announced.

“I can say with no exaggeration that the song-writing talent of Noel, and Liam’s pure spirit as a lead singer helped to inspire me to create some of my best work.

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher will stage massive shows next year (Simon Emmett/Fear PR/PA)

“It was the perfection of Live Forever that forced me to try and write my own.

“They dared to be great, made the dreams we had real and I will always remember those days with joy.

“Now it’s time to create more memories and I’m ready to bring it.

“See you next summer. Music is power.”

Details regarding the rest of the support line-up for Oasis’s UK and Ireland shows – their only European shows in 2025 – will be revealed in due course.