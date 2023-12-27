Richard Campbell, naval hydrographer who converted his survey vessel into a floating hospital – obituary

Richard Campbell in 1982 on the bridge of Hydra : his handling of the single-screw, low-powered vessel was ‘poetry’

Captain Richard Campbell, who has died aged 90, was a hydrographer who converted his deep ocean survey vessel into an ambulance during the Falklands War.

On April 15 1982 Campbell was ordered to convert Hydra into a hospital ship and to be prepared to sail on April 24 from Devonport to the South Atlantic. Over the next nine days she was stored with medical equipment, cold weather clothing and six-months’ supply of food, crammed into every nook and cranny.

Alterations included adding facilities for replenishment at sea and changing a defective main engine, as well as modifications to ease the handling of stretchers. The wardroom and the junior ratings’ dining hall were converted to emergency operating theatres.

The ship was painted white with prominent red crosses to conform with the Geneva Convention and, on the passage south, 30 of her company were trained as nurses, capable of caring for up to 100 patients.

Yet Campbell made time to pay homage to King Neptune when Hydra crossed the Equator.

By May 19 Hydra had rendezvoused with her sister ships Hecla and Herald and the larger school ship Uganda, all in red cross colours, stationed some 30 miles north of the Falklands under the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

When Uganda moved to be nearer to the field hospital ashore, Hydra followed her into Falkland Sound. Every three or four days over the next weeks Hydra, Herald or Hecla ferried the stabilised wounded between Uganda and Montevideo in Uruguay: Hydra would transport 251 wounded in four visits to Montevideo.

Hydra in the Falklands

There was always a shortage of blood, and in one 10-day period Campbell’s ship’s company donated 190 pints. Working closely with their Argentine counterparts, Bahía Paraíso and Almirante Irizar, the British hospital ships exchanged casualties and medicines which the Argentines brought from the mainland.

After the Argentine surrender on June 14, Hydra visited outlying settlements on the Falklands, providing the civil population, whose air ambulances had been destroyed, with medical support. Once, Campbell received a signal enquiring whether he could enter a certain small inlet and about the quality of its charting: “It is excellent,” he replied, “I surveyed it.”

Hydra was the last ship of the task force to return to Portsmouth and did so on September 24 to a warm welcome. “I have now commanded Hydra twice for a total of four and a half years during which nothing has made me more proud than her five-months contribution during the Falklands War,” Campbell told his people.

He was appointed OBE in the 1983 New Year’s honours list.

Richard John Campbell was born into a naval family on March 25 1933 and joined Dartmouth in 1946. Following the loss of so many young officers’ lives when the submarine Affray was sunk in the Channel in 1951, he was drafted into “the trade”, and served one tour as fourth hand in the submarine Acheron under the command of the future Admiral of the Fleet Sir John Fieldhouse.

He went on to specialise in surveying and in 1956, during the Suez Crisis, and during the subsequent clearance of the Canal under the UN flag, he served in the survey ship Dalrymple.

By 1966 he was first lieutenant of the survey ship Dampier, when he helped as a diver to secure her propellor after the shaft broke and to rig sails to speed her homeward passage. He was then given his first command, of the inshore survey ship Woodlark, working along the west coast of Britain.

As first lieutenant (1969-71) of the ice patrol ship Endurance, Campbell, a burly Scot, was the caricature of a hydrographer, keeping one or two sharpened pencils in his huge, unkempt greying beard. He was the antithesis of the spit-and-polish Royal Yacht officer personified by his captain, Rodney Bowden, and the two officers hated each other.

Richard Campbell, left, 'crossing the line' in Endurance in 1971

While Endurance was in refit, and in order to avoid Bowden, Campbell arranged to attend a series of scientific courses in London, where he had a bachelor pad to which, once a week, a junior officer travelled with terse messages from Bowden, taking back equally terse replies from Campbell.

Only once the ship was ready for sea and he could no longer justify his absence, did Campbell return, bringing with him a personal larder of spices purchased from a shop in Soho.

Campbell and Bowden’s antipathy continued at sea and the mediation of others was often required. Over Christmas, when Endurance visited Argentina during a stand-down from Antarctic surveys, Campbell preferred to remain alone with a theodolite on an isolated and uninhabited rock “completing observations”, and Bowden was reportedly somewhat disappointed when he returned in the New Year to find that Campbell was hale and hearty.

Notwithstanding such tensions, Campbell was promoted to commander and given command of Beagle on survey duties in the Indian Ocean (1971-72), where, in the Maldives, he conducted the last set of astronomical observations before the advent of satellites.

He commanded the Hydrographic School (1973-75), commanded Hydra for the first time in 1975, and in 1977 he attended the Senior Officers’ War Course before becoming Assistant Hydrographer in the rank of acting captain.

Campbell’s final appointment at the Hydrographic Office in Taunton strengthened his friendship with a neighbour, Andrew David. Both were discriminating book collectors with an interest in the history of hydrography and exploration.

Together they made major contributions to scholarship, under the auspices of the Hakluyt Society, one of Britain’s oldest learned societies. Campbell edited three volumes, his finest being The Voyage of Captain John Narbrough to the Strait of Magellan and the South Sea in his Majesty’s Ship Sweepstakes, 1669-1671.

Richard Campbell at the wheel of his Lagonda

Campbell’s quiet leadership was inspirational, and his intellect, diplomatic skills and humanity were everywhere apparent. He could sense safe passages through surf-covered reefs and advised his officers that no survey was complete until they could steam at full speed through the area with the echo-sounder switched off.

His handling of the single-screw, low-powered Hydra was poetry, and he could make her do whatever he wished whatever the wind and tide.

On the passage home in 1982 the satnav broke down, and Hydra steamed out of sight of land using astronavigation from Ascension Island to the Western Approaches.

When his navigator asked Campbell why he did not seem to be concerned and had not checked the chart, he replied over the top of his half-moon glasses: “I knew you were correct, because I taught you,” and he went back to reading his book.

He drank his spirits neat, and drove an open-top Lagonda with the flaps of his deerstalker and tweed cape blowing behind.

Campbell’s friends were delighted when in 1975 the apparently confirmed bachelor married a sensible QARRNS officer, Sconadh Skinner, whom he had met in Singapore where she was senior nursing sister at the naval base. Her death in 1983 cast a pall over Campbell, but he was sustained by his deep personal faith.

After retiring from the Navy, Campbell served ten years as a magistrate, specialising in sensitive family cases, until the statutory retirement age of 70.

Captain Richard Campbell, born March 25 1933, died November 29 2023