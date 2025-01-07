Richard Cohen, award-winning journalist and Meredith Vieira's husband, dies at 76

Meredith Vieira and Richard Cohen attend the Andy Rooney Memorial at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Jan. 12, 2012, in New York City.

Richard Cohen, award-winning journalist and husband to former "Today" host Meredith Vieira, died after battling pneumonia for two months, Vieira's rep confirmed. He was 76.

Cohen died on Christmas Eve, Vieira's rep Michael Gantz confirmed to USA TODAY on Tuesday. The Hudson Independent was the first to report the news. Cohen was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis over 50 years ago, according to the "Today" show, and he survived two bouts of cancer.

Vieira and Cohen were married for nearly four decades and share three children: Benjamin, 36, Gabriel, 34, and Lily, 32.

Richard M. Cohen, a 2009 honoree for his work advocating on behalf of the chronically ill, attends the Inspire Awards hosted by AARP Magazine at the National Museum of Women in the Arts on Dec. 8, 2008 in Washington, DC.

Cohen was himself a journalist, winning three Emmy awards for his work at CBS News before moving to CNN. He also spent time at both PBS and ABC.

"You don’t have to be controlled by it,” he told Yahoo Life in 2019 of MS. “I can give you a long list of things that I can’t do anymore. You just sort of learn to accept that. I look at our three kids, I look at our relationship, I’ve written four books … what do I have to complain about?”

Beyond broadcast, Cohen wrote a health column for The New York Times and authored several books: one chronicling his own health battles and another spotlighting five different individuals dealing with chronic diseases.

What is MS?

Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is a chronic condition that causes a breakdown of the nerves' protective coverings resulting in numbness and difficulty walking and seeing, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Left legally blind by MS, Cohen told Vieira about his illness on their second date, according to "Today."

"I told her about the illness, because I sort of learned the hard way to get it on the table. And she really didn't blink," he told Yahoo Life.

His legacy remains not just a prolific career in news but a conversation cracked open about health and life with chronic illness.

"I think too many people stay closed and don’t tell the truth," he said on "Today" in 2014.

In addition to his journalism awards, Cohen received an hon­orary Doc­tor of Hu­mane Let­ters at New York's Mount Sinai Hos­pi­tal School of Med­i­cine, the 2009 AARP In­spire Award and a found­ing seat on the ad­vi­sory coun­cil of the Har­vard Neu­roDis­cov­ery Cen­ter, The Hudson Independent reports.

Vieira left "Today" in 2011, citing more time with family as a key driver.

"Time is one of those weird things. You can never get enough of it, and it just keeps ticking away. And I know that I want to spend more of mine with my husband, Richard, and my kids," she told audiences at the time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Richard Cohen dead: Meredith Vieira's husband and journalist was 76