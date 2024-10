Variety

Zoe Saldaña has worked with several of Hollywood’s most celebrated directors over the years, including James Cameron and J.J. Abrams, but one in particular “restored her faith” in the industry: Steven Spielberg. Saldaña featured in Spielberg’s 2004 comedy-drama “The Terminal” alongside Tom Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones, which came right after her first big-budget role in …