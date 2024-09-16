Richard Gadd Attributes ‘Baby Reindeer’ Emmys Win For Outstanding Limited Series On Not Adhering To A “Set Formula” And “Taking Risks” To “Explore The Uncomfortable”

Everything’s coming up Baby Reindeer. The critically acclaimed black comedy-drama that broke Netflix’s Global Top 10 streaming records since its debut in April was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Sunday Night.

The series centers around fledgling comedian Donny Dunn’s (Richard Gadd) parasocial and twisted relationship with a female stalker named Martha (Jessica Gunning), and the impact that it has on him as he unravels the deep traumas of his past. Baby Reindeer creator Gadd, alongside his cast and crew joined the Emmys stage to make his third speech of the night.

“I know the industry is in a slump right now. And I know that might force or put pressure on networks to tighten purse strings and broaden the slate, but I do believe no slump was ever broken without a willingness to take risks,” the writer-actor said. “I think if Baby Reindeer has proved anything, it’s that there’s no set formula to this. You don’t need big stars, IP or a long running series with catchall storytelling to have a hit. The only constant across any success in television is good storytelling. Good storytelling speaks to our times. So take risks, push boundaries, explore the uncomfortable, dare to fail in order to achieve.”

The limited series was up for a total of 11 nominations and garnered 6 for categories that including cast and technical wins for Jessica Gunning for Outstanding Supporting Actress in A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, while Gadd won for both Outstanding Writing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

