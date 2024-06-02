Richard Mabey: ‘I support Extinction Rebellion’s aims, but throwing paint at art alienates people’

No history of environmental campaigning in Britain would be complete without Richard Mabey. It is more than half a century since his first book, Food for Free (still in print) revived the countryside tradition of foraging long before the hipsters embraced it, and made him a household name.

For years, the personable, well-spoken, good-looking, blue-eyed Mabey was touted by the BBC’s Natural History Unit as “the new David Attenborough” but, as he points out, with a wry smile, there is still no vacancy. The two know and respect each other, though back in the day, Mabey recalls, he used to argue with Attenborough over the latter’s reluctance to sound the alarm about global warming in his earlier films.

Attenborough has, of course, changed course on that and, at 83, Mabey shows no regret for speaking his mind so boldly. He is, though, on happier ground for being widely hailed as the “godfather” of the current generation of nature writers, notably Robert Macfarlane and the late Roger Deakin. But even then, only so much. “Godfather is a weird phrase,” he remarks. “I’m just the oldest.”

Popular nature writer Robert Macfarlane has been vocal about his admiration for Mabey - David Rose

Despite those advancing years he remains busy on a crusade in defence of a natural world under threat. In a new book, The Accidental Garden, he shares his 20-year experiment of leaving his two-acre garden in the Waveney Valley in rural south Norfolk to do what comes naturally.

It is a very different approach to the same problem from that of, say, Extinction Rebellion, I offer when we meet in a book-lined study in his picture-postcard 16th-century, timber-framed home. “I support their aims 100 per cent, and as a young man in the 1960s took part in CND marches, but their tactics are completely counter-productive.

“If you want to alienate somebody like me who absolutely supports your cause, go and throw a can of paint at a masterpiece in a gallery [as eco-activists have in Vienna, Rome, Paris, Melbourne and London]. What does it do? There is nobody that it doesn’t make angry.”

Police officers stand in front of London's Guildhall following an Extinction Rebellion protest in 2021 - PA

So what should those, like him, who believe climate change threatens the future of the planet be doing instead? “Protest must be directed at the people who make policy, not at the public.”

And he practises what he preaches, remaining “actively involved” in challenging “the rather ominous threat of giant 50-metre tall pylons striding through Norfolk [as part of upgrading the grid to build capacity for renewal energy] within 400 yards of our house.”

That sounds a bit nimby. “I am not against what they are for, but other options instead of pylons are cabling under the sea or tunnelling. The old argument that tunnelling causes surface disturbance [and hence environmental damage] no longer holds good. They can do it underground now without damage as they have shown in extending the Tube in London.”

Pragmatism and principle mix easily in the maverick Mabey. And he is at it again in The Accidental Garden. “I am not a gardener,” he points out, “but this is a book about a garden [the first he has had responsibility for in his life]. The dispute I write about is whether, within the enormous diversity of definitions of a garden there are, you can include one when part of it isn’t gardened.”

'I am not a gardener, but this is a book about a garden': Mabey's new book The Accidental Garden

What that means in practice in his garden is whether, as his principles would demand, to let nature get on with things and spare it human interventions that – in a very small way in each garden, but more significantly cumulatively in all well-tended gardens – can contribute to environmental damage and species loss.

“But it is a human decision not to garden, so you can’t escape humans making the decisions. I argue with myself, basically believing in laissez-faire but also thinking, is this divorcing myself from the natural world? Is being more managerially involved what we should be doing? And I drift in the book towards being a witness and a celebrant more than a planner, planter and pruner.”

Has he arrived at a final judgment on whether to intervene or not? “The way things grow invites you to take part in what they are doing, they sometimes say, ‘just watch me’, and sometimes say, ‘go away’.”

Never has the everyday pastime of “doing the garden” felt so fraught. Mabey is not an advocate of the fashionable trend of rewilding which he refers to as “principally a rich person’s hobby”. Instead, he prefers something more nuanced that he calls “wilding but without the re”.

It is the perfect cue to go on a tour of his “home acres”. “It is not meant to be a pretty garden,” he forewarns me. “It is meant to be a garden where things happen.”

And don’t happen, like mowing the grass. What’s wrong with mowing? “Because it stops things growing. Look at the cowslips there.” Mabey points to an area he calls the meadow which he and his wife Polly Lavender have left to self-seed over the decades. Only in the vegetable patch, Lavender’s domain as a designer of herb gardens, is there any sort of regular intervention.

“Over the course of spring and summer we now have more than 80 species of flowering plants. All I do is prod it a bit.” He brandishes the stick he uses to offset the impact of spinal stenosis to demonstrate.

Mabey pictured in his garden in Norfolk - David Rose

Mabey’s powers of nature observation, and his gift for translating them into words has made his backlist – including Flora Britannica, Beechcombings: The Narratives of Trees, Weeds – both celebrated and timeless.

When they arrived in their new home two decades ago, Mabey and Lavender were greeted by “what you might call garden bling, leylandii, variegated bushes, six trees and an expanse of partially mown grass which was just vacant”.

Leylandii get a bad press, but surely someone who even manages to find a good word for Japanese knotweed (evidently it can be highly edible if cut when young and eaten like asparagus) can find one redeeming feature.

“They seem not to have any virtues,” he says, “I’m not sure why I hate them. They are not very friendly to other forms of life. They have a really unpleasant smell. They look horrible, but it is more visceral than that, I’m afraid.”

As we move on he points out the brambles under the trees that have dramatically self-seeded. “Brambles are good. In woods they act as a shelter for other trees to come through, and keep deer away.”

That is their purpose in nature’s plan, so they stay and he watches. Likewise, the mortar bees that have attacked their potting shed. “They are hastening its demise,” he says. Don’t they need to be removed? “Nooooo.”

But then, further on, there is also a small patch of wild garlic the couple have planted. Like the walled vegetable garden, this is a human imposition. Rather than black-and-white rules on non-gardening, Mabey offers a case-by-case approach.

He ended up in East Anglia in 2002, he says, “like a bit of spindrift carried on the tide”. Around the millennium, on the cusp of his 60s and exhausted by the task of completing the comprehensive Flora Britannica,he suffered a prolonged period of depression – later chronicled in his 2005 memoir Nature Cure. Up to that point, he had spent the first almost 60 years of his life based in the Chilterns in his working-class family Berkhamsted home.

“It was where I was hatched, developed and became my second skin.” There was even a 16-acre community woodland at Hastoe in Hertfordshire that he established in the 1980s and ran with volunteers. But depression caused him to leave it all behind, and with it, he hopes, the damage done in his childhood by his father Thomas, originally from London’s East End, who had worked as a bank clerk.

“My dad was an alcoholic and kept very tight control of the family from his bed, to which he had retreated, including withholding money for things like electricity bills if we did not behave. We were never beaten. It was a more subtle form of coercion.”

And his mother, Nellie? “Even though she was a quiet and nervous person, she did her best to resist. When dad opposed any of us [Mabey was one of four] going to university and things had to be signed, she forged his signature and so got us grants.”

To escape the unhappiness indoors, he roamed free into nature. It was his playground where back then – but not now, to his regret – “hedge kids” like him could be left alone to explore. Those memories are why he supports the right to roam now.

Yet even when he was a social sciences lecturer at his local FE college, then a publisher at Penguin and finally a successful author as he turned 30, he continued to live in the family home long after his father died in 1963. “Everybody these days wears traumatic childhoods as a badge of honour,” he replies. “I’m not sure if it was trauma in terms of some of the stories people hear.”

Plus, there was his mother. It has been written many times that he continued to live at home to look after her when she developed Parkinson’s. The signatures she had forged sent him on his way to Oxford in 1959, where he started reading biochemistry, then swapped to philosophy.

“I was uncomfortable there at first. It was all a bit forbidding. The Etonians were fabulous. It was the kids from the City of London and Westminster that were the real braggards.”

Yet, as he again stops in his tracks to consider, he concedes that caring for his mother until her death in 1993 was in some ways “an excuse I made to friends and girlfriends. I think there was a much more deep-rooted reason why I did not leave. It was probably pathological. The pull of the safe place was very strong in me.”

But surely he was travelling around, making television documentaries for the BBC from The Unofficial Countryside in 1975 to Postcards from The Country (1996), giving talks, researching books, having relationships – including with the actress Liza Goddard? Was it a commitment phobia? “It wasn’t that I couldn’t leave the house on a daily or weekly basis,” he tries to explain. “For various reasons – and I am not sure what they are, and I am not bothering to have therapy to find out – I had a kind of mild agoraphobia.”

'I was uncomfortable at Oxford at first': Mabey pictured in 2014 - Martin Pope

It took him until he was in his late 40s, with the support of loyal friends, to break free from that pattern of self-restriction, but there was an inhibition that remained right up to that long spell of depression which prompted him to decamp to Norfolk. There, by chance, he re-met Lavender.

“I’d known Polly on and off and rather liked her for some years. Her marriage was collapsing and we got together. She was a kindred spirit, very funny, unconventional.”

Close in age, they set up home together in the Waveney Valley. She has four grown-up children and nine grandchildren aged from 19 to five, while he has no offspring of his own.

“I ask myself if I regret it. I don’t know. At no time did I ever mourn not having a family of my own. But I adore being a proxy grandfather.”

We return back to the cottage where Mabey sits in an upright chair to protect his “crumbling” back. The walk has tired him – spinal stenosis weakens the leg muscles – but there is plenty more he wants to say.

Operating as a non-scientist as he has for so long in the world environment and ecology, where science is in the forefront, has been a bonus. “As soon as I engaged with science as a writer, I was horrified by the fact that scientists’ grasp of the philosophy of science was zero,” he says.

“They have no internal critique of what science could say and what it couldn’t say. They slip from ‘is’ statements to ‘ought’ statements without even realising they are making this fundamental error.”

Living with and daily watching his garden, he reflects, has taught him that there aren’t any “oughts”. And that goes right down to matters as simple as the word nature itself.

“It is a bugger. Using it for a volcanic eruption but also for a health drink is faintly ridiculous. But it is very hard to know what to do without it. It has become a quite odd abstract word.”

Another bugbear is “nature’s cure”. Nature, he insists, can as readily make us ill as cure us. Think snakes, mosquitos, and even Covid.

“One would be an idiot not to believe that going into the fresh air does you good but, for example, the forest-bathing idea which began in Japan is now overlaid with the idea that you are breathing in vaporous molecules from oak trees that will cure your cancer. It’s ridiculous. I won’t have that.”

Yet he wrote a book called Nature Cure? He looks momentarily chastened. “I chose those words as my title, but it was a marketing con, a euphonious word that described how I had begun a new existence after being ill in a more nature-rich environment. But nature did not cure me.”

Even now when well, he adds, “the natural world is much the same as being in any other sort of world. It is full of contradictions, pain, ecstasy, joy, terror. On a walk I get through a dozen different moods: moments of hope, then you see a squashed jackdaw in the road, and what humans have done to their own territory, and your mood changes. The idea that nature is Prozac is ridiculous.”

Is there anything positive he can say about our collective efforts to protect nature and combat climate change?

“My fellow conservationists say that we have wrecked the world, so only decisive action by us on it can make it right. I could take them on a drive round some wrecked places that have done remarkably well at recovering by themselves. It is an alternative strategy – not a counter or negation of human involvement, which is great, but not always.”

And one place where it can be tried, he advocates, is in our gardens.

The Accidental Gardener by Richard Mabey is published by Profile Books on June 6 at £12.99