Richard Madeley criticised for ignoring Good Morning Britain co-star Laura Tobin on air
Richard Madeley got his week off to an icy start—quite literally—after a slightly awkward moment with a Good Morning Britain co-star.
The presenter joined Susanna Reid on the sofa for Monday's show but raised a few eyebrows when he caught weather expert Laura Tobin off guard with an unexpected question following her forecast.
After Tobin finished her update, which included details about freezing conditions in Washington, DC, Madeley chimed in: “Is that freezing weather in Washington headed this way?”
The meteorologist, clearly unfazed, replied: “Yes,” before adding with a touch of patience, “It’ll bring us stormy weather by the end of the week.”
Looking surprised, the veteran broadcaster asked, “Really?” in response to Tobin’s update, prompting the exasperated forecaster to reply: “I literally just said that, Richard. That’s literally what I just said.”
Undeterred, the 68-year-old carried on, miming falling snow as he asked, “Maybe some snow by the weekend?” to which the weather presenter quickly shut down his hopes: “Not for us, no.”
Madeley’s co-host Susanna Reid couldn’t resist teasing him, poking fun at his snow mime, while Tobin kept her cool with a witty quip: “My next weather forecast will just be in mime.”
Reid then stepped in to smooth things over, wrapping up the segment with a smile: “Laura, thank you very much indeed. We’ll be paying attention next time, definitely.”
This wasn’t Madeley’s first weather-related blunder on GMB. Back in November, he ventured outside mid-show to check if it was snowing in London, leading to a comically chaotic moment.
As he returned to the studio, Reid couldn’t help but ask if he was “reporting from the scene.”
He eagerly shared his findings: "It is absolutely tipping down with snow outside; it has just started about five minutes ago after you first spoke… nothing, and suddenly it has happened," he said. "We will show you the pictures in a minute, it is really heavy."
Reid, always ready with a quick remark, told him he should wrap up next time before heading out.
But Madeley fired back with his signature wit: “This is live television, Susanna, every minute counts, there was no time to put a coat on. I suffer for the news.”
Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV