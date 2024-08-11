Who Is Richard Montañez’s Wife? All About Judy Montañez

Richard and Judy Montañez share multiple children, grandchildren and great grandchildren

JC Olivera/Getty Judy and Richard Montañez attend the 2023 NHMC Impact Awards Gala

Richard Montañez’s wife, Judy, has long been his biggest supporter.

Before the A Boy, a Burrito, and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive author made a name for himself for his claimed involvement in inventing Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, he and Judy lived a humble life in California.

Richard’s story about how he invented the spicy snack while working as a janitor at a Frito-Lay factory was told in detail in Flamin’ Hot, Eva Longoria’s 2023 biographical comedy-drama film, and while he’s been active in the public eye since then, Judy remains extremely private.

Thanks to Richard’s Instagram, followers get a glimpse into he and Judy’s family life, which consists of two adult children, grandkids and great grandkids. Richard has been outspoken about how influential Judy has been in his life and legacy.

“My wife has always been brilliant,” Richard said in an October 2023 interview. “The leadership of a woman is just so powerful, incredible.”

Richard and Judy have been together since at least 1976.

So who is Richard Montañez’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Judy Montanez.

She overcame a rough path in her past

Billy Bennight/AdMedia via ZUMA Press/Alamy Judy Montañez in June 2023

Annie Gonzalez, who played Judy in Longoria’s film, spoke to Cassius Life in June 2023 about tackling the role. Gonzalez shared that Judy, who is a self-proclaimed “reformed hood girl,” was worried about how her life would be portrayed on-screen.

“When I met with Judy, I remember she was really nervous because she was like, ‘I’ve worked so hard to shed that part of my life. It wasn’t a good time. I don’t want people to see that. I really work hard to be this Christian woman that you see before you today,'” Gonzalez explained.

“And she was scared, and I was like, ‘Yo, mama, this is your testimony,” she added. “This is a very powerful part of your story. You’re showing people that we are many things, and we don’t have to be defined by a single moment or a piece of our story. How dare anyone define me? You believe in God, mama, you understand; only God can judge you, right?' "

Judy and Richard share two sons

Richard Montanez/Instagram Richard Montañez and his sons in 2020

The early life of the couple’s boys, Lucky and Steven, is shown in Flamin’ Hot. While, like their mom, neither of them have public social media pages, Richard still brags about them and their families often on Instagram.

In the movie, viewers see how Judy’s first pregnancy helped motivate Richard to get off the streets, where he was involved in gang-related crime, including dealing drugs and stealing cars.

Judy’s daughter-in-law, Nichole, is also vocal about how she and Richard have positively impacted her life.

“How good is God!” Nichole captioned a throwback photo of Judy and Richard in June 2023. “He can make the impossible, possible. He can use anyone that is willing and will move mountains to accomplish it. This couple are the ones that say, ”Use me God” whether it was at the Frito-Lay plant, or a break room at target distribution.”

“They have always shared Jesus,” she continued. “I think it’s so crazy to see them now share Jesus on a huge platform, Hollywood! This movie is just a small part of their life, if you know them there is so much more! (I’ve lived with them for 20 years, I have the scoop)😂.”

She and Richard inspired a song written by Diane Warren

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Richard and Judy Montañez attend SXSW in March 2023

Warren wrote “The Fire Inside” for Longoria’s film. The track was nominated for an Oscar and Becky G performed the original song at the star-studded ceremony in March 2024.

In November 2023, Warren opened up about how much writing the song meant to her. “It’s such the American dream,” Warren shared during Deadline’s Sound and Screen event at the time. “When I wrote the song, it was kind of like my anthem, too. The fire inside is a double entendre.”

“You need passion because when you have the fire inside nothing can stop you,” Warren added.

After the Oscars, Judy’s daughter-in-law shared on Instagram: “Richard and Judy we are so proud of you, When everyone said no you two didn’t give up. You believed the world needed to hear about the fire that God has placed in all of us along with His love, grace and His faithfulness, and they did and will continue to every time this movie and song are played for years to come.”

Richard credits Judy for his success

Geisler-Fotopress GmbH / Alamy Judy and Richard Montañez at the 2023 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival

Judy has played a major part in Richard’s story. Beyond being his wife, Judy has also been his biggest supporter. In Flamin’ Hot, Judy often hypes Richard up, continually pushing him to be the best version of himself.

“Get yourself a Judy” became a trend in the film, and Richard is outspoken about how everyone should have someone like his wife who will stand by their side no matter what.

“Without her there wouldn’t be this product,” Richard said during a SXSW interview. “Well, there wouldn’t be me, to tell you the truth.”

