Richard Perry, Music Producer of Hits Including ‘You’re So Vain,’ Dies at 82

Richard Perry, a prominent record producer who helped craft dozens of hits with a polished pop sound throughout the 1970s and ’80s, such as Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain,” died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 82.

His friend Daphna Kastner Keitel told the New York Times he died of cardiac arrest.

Perry started out recording Tiny Tim’s first album “God Bless Tiny Tim,” which included the novelty hit “Tip-Toe Thru the Tulips With Me,” as well as Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band’s “Safe as Milk.”

He also worked with Barbra Streisand, recording her 1971 album “Stoney End,” and produced Harry Nilsson’s “Nilsson Schmilsson” and Ringo Starr’s solo albums “Ringo” and “Goodnight Vienna.”

Perry recorded 100 takes of “You’re So Vain,” Simon told the magazine Uncut, and hired three different drummers before he was satisfied with the sound.

Born in Brooklyn, he sang with a group called the Legends as a teen and graduated the University of Michigan. Working at Warner Bros. Records from 1967 to 1970, he oversaw albums like a comeback record for Fats Domino and Ella Fitzergald’s “Ella.”

Perry went on to work with Art Garfunkel, Andy Williams, Diana Ross, Leo Sayer and the Pointer Sisters, whom he signed to his own label, Planet Records. He was nominated for seven Grammys, including one as director of the Pointer Sisters’ “I’m So Excited” video. Perry was honored by the Grammys with a Trustees Award for lifetime achievement in 2015.

More recently, he worked with Rod Stewart on his “Great American Songbook” albums.

Perry’s memoir “Cloud Nine: Memoirs of a Record Producer” told of his high-flying life including his famously star-studded parties.

He was married to Linda Goldner and Rebecca Broussard and more recently dated Jane Fonda. He is survived by three brothers.

