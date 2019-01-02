Richard Petty's 1971 Plymouth Road Runner replica on sale

If you’ve ever wanted to experience what it was like to be Richard Petty on the 1970s NASCAR](https://www.autoclassics.com/posts?tags=nascar) circuit, you can get pretty close with this 1971 Plymouth Road Runner replica that’s heading to [Mecum's upcoming Kissimmee sale. The high-performance car is a tribute to the legendary No. 43 Road Runner that Petty drove after the rules forced the Plymouth Superbird aero cars off the track.





The museum quality machine was used in car shows and displayed at promotional events to represent the Petty collection of vehicles, as well as the Petty museum. It is powered by a Mopar RB-series small block engine that’s backed by a four-speed manual transmission with Hurst shifter.



The raised deck engine is outfitted with a selection of curated parts from the aftermarket industry, like a custom made air clean atop a 4bbl carburetor and Edelbrock Performer RPM intake manifold. Hooker headers swiftly carry the exhaust from the engine into a side-exit exhaust system.







Visuals are a major focal point of the build, as the attention to these details are intended to take onlookers through a journey in time to the days of muscle car racing. The hood is secured with pin, it has hand lettering, reproduction decals, and a cockpit that continues its ode to the race car, outfitted with racing orientated Stewart Warner instruments, low back bucket racing seats, and even a taped steering wheel.



This car is a labeled as a star of Mecum's Kissimmee auction, taking place on January 3-13 show. It has no reserve, with an estimated value of $125,000 to $150,000, and there’s nothing else like it out there to compare it to, so that price could be spot on.



Or, it could go for a lot more if there are multiple NASCAR fans in the crowd who want a piece of rolling memorabilia. The replica is being sold as a member of the Petty’s Garage Collection, which also includes a handful of cars and motorcycles.