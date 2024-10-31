Richard Simmons' Brother Lenny Speaks Out About Legal Battle Over His Estate: 'Contrary to His Beliefs' (Exclusive)

The family of the late fitness icon has responded to a petition filed by Simmons' house manager, Teresa Reveles

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage Late fitness icon Richard Simmons, here in 2013.

The family of Richard Simmons has replied to a court filing from the late fitness icon’s house manager Teresa Reveles, who claimed she was pressured into giving up her role as “co-trustee” of Simmons’ considerable estate.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Oct. 30, Simmons' brother Lenny said, “First, I am solely interested in protecting and maintaining my brother’s legacy. It was never my intention to play this out in public, but due to circumstances beyond my control, I have been forced to do so."

The statement continues, "Second, we have filed papers with the court that address and refute what Teresa has claimed. They also provide a brief summary of the reasons I declined Teresa’s request to serve as co-trustee and my concerns about why she is proceeding with this litigation."

Reveles, 73, filed a petition against Lenny, 78, on Sept. 25. In the petition, Reveles stated that after “an open casket viewing of Richard’s body," Lenny and his wife Cathy Simmons “immediately” took her “directly to a meeting … to discuss Richard’s financial affairs.”



Courtesy of Teresa Reveles Richard Simmons and Teresa Reveles.

The petition referred to Lenny Simmons' actions as a “nefarious scheme,” with Reveles, who is not a native English speaker, claiming she did not understand what she was signing. She also alleged that Lenny colluded with Simmons' former manager Michael Catalano.

"The criticisms of Michael Catalano are unjustified," Lenny said in his statement. "Michael was Richard’s longtime manager and his friend. Michael worked tirelessly for Richard throughout his life, often without being compensated, and is continuing to do that even after his death. It is a shame that Teresa is attempting to tarnish his reputation and harm his career."

The beloved fitness star died on July 13, two days after he fell in his home. Reveles discovered Simmons unresponsive on his bedroom floor and called 911. His death at age 76 was ruled accidental, the result of “blunt traumatic injuries” he suffered during his fall.

Courtesy of Teresa Reveles Richard Simmons and Teresa Reveles.

Tim Estey, longtime spokesperson for the Simmons family, provided PEOPLE an exclusive statement at the time of Reveles' filing, saying Richard Simmons “would be heartbroken to learn of Teresa’s greed and insulted that she would diminish their three decades of supposed friendship in such a public way. Her actions threaten to harm Richard’s incredible legacy, which we are working hard to preserve.”

Harry Langdon/Getty Richard Simmons in 1992.

Estey's statement continued: “She is a significant beneficiary of his will. She made an informed decision to decline to serve as co-trustee of the estate, which does not affect her status as a beneficiary at all … Teresa’s request to be reinstated as co-trustee was declined because co-trustees must work together in the best interests of the estate, and Teresa has shown by her actions that she does not share those interests."

In his statement to PEOPLE on Oct. 30, Lenny concluded, "My brother embodied and emanated joy, laughter, and above all, kindness to each other. This litigation, which I did not initiate, is completely contrary to his beliefs and his values. My sincerest wish is that it ends as soon as possible and that we can turn our attention to ensuring that Richard’s positive message continues to be heard by generations in the future.”

