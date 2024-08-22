Richard Simmons Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. County Medical Examiner – Update

UPDATED: The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday confirmed the cause of death for fitness guru Richard Simmons. The 76-year-old died as a result “of blunt traumatic injuries” with “arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a contributing condition,” the ME’s office said in a statement. The death was ruled accidental.

Simmons reportedly fell at his home on July 11 and spent the following day in bed. He was found unresponsive on his bedroom floor the morning of July 13th. 9-1-1 was called and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

PREVIOUS, August 21: Fitness guru Richard Simmons’ death was a result of “complications from recent falls and heart disease,” according to his brother, Lenny Simmons.

A spokesperson for the Simmons family, Tom Estey, told People on Wednesday, “This morning, Richard Simmons‘ brother Lenny received a call from the L.A. County Coroner’s Office.” He explained, “The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”

His death was originally deferred, as additional testing by the Medical Examiner’s Office was needed.

Simmons was found dead on July 13, a day after his 76th birthday, at his Hollywood Hills home.

Born and raised in Louisiana, Simmons admitted he weighed 268 pounds when he graduated high school. By adjusting his eating habits and incorporating moderate exercise, he managed to lose weight. It was a methodology that he shared with millions over his career.

He moved to Los Angeles in the 1970s and opened a fitness studio, Slimmons, in Beverly Hills. His following there grew into the nationally syndicated The Richard Simmons Show on TV, where he gave fitness instructions to viewers at home. The show ran for four years and earned multiple Emmy awards.

He later was behind one of the all-time biggest fitness video empires with his “Sweatin’ To The Oldies” video series.

Simmons released 65 fitness videos over the course of his life, which sold more than 20 million copies, and authored nine books and three cookbooks, according to his website.

In January, he spoke out against an upcoming biopic being made about his life starring actor and comedian Pauly Shore, which Simmons said he never permitted.

“I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read,” he wrote on Facebook at the time. “I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support.”

