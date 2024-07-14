Richard Simmons Shared Message About Enjoying Life Months Before His Death: 'Count Your Blessings'

The encouraging message was shared on social media months prior to Simmons' death at age 76 on July 13

David A. Walega/WireImage Richard Simmons

Richard Simmons shared an optimistic message about enjoying life in the months leading up to his death.



The fitness guru, who died at age 76 on July 13, previously spoke about enjoying “life to the fullest” in a candid Facebook post on March 18, as he also shared tips on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am … dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death,” Simmons began the post.

“Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day,” he continued. “Get up in the morning and look at the sky … count your blessings and enjoy.”

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage Simmons died at age 76 on July 13

Simmons then encouraged his followers, “Every day that you are alive you have got to move,” as he offered ways of keeping active — pointing to his workout videos on YouTube for motivation.

He ended his message with a poignant note, writing, “There is something else very important that you must do. Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for. A big hug really goes a long way … Live today and don’t forget to pray.”

Simmons died the day after his 76th birthday, his longtime publicist, Tom Estey, confirmed to PEOPLE. He died at his Los Angeles home with no foul play suspected, TMZ reported.

Charles Norfleet/FilmMagic Simmons spoke about enjoying "life to the fullest" in a Facebook post in March

In the months before his death, the fitness icon regularly posted personal updates on Facebook.

Simmons initially received concerned reactions after his March post after mentioning he was “dying.” A longtime friend of the star later told PEOPLE, however, that Simmons was “healthy" and he was sharing a “purely inspirational message.”

Ahead of his birthday on July 12, Simmons spoke to PEOPLE about his plans to celebrate.

"The candle will probably be on a zucchini. You know, I'm a vegetarian," he said.

Simmons added that he felt "good" about turning 76, stating, "I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day. I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."



