Richard Simmons’ Team Shares His Final Prepared Social Media Post 1 Week After Death

Richard Simmons is continuing to spread love as fans mourn his passing.

One week after his death, the late fitness guru’s team shared a previously approved post that Simmons had prepared before he died at age 76 on Saturday, August 13 at his home in Los Angeles.

“Richard worked very hard on his posts for you,” Simmons’ team shared Saturday on his X profile. “He had many ideas and would work ahead… going back to each one making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting.

“As you know, on the weekends, he would just share a photo with a caption. He always chose his photos and wrote his captions for the upcoming weekend by Friday. So we have the post Richard planned to share with you last Sunday. We thought you’d want to see it,” they added.

The team then shared Simmons planned July 14 post, a photo of him in a NASA spacesuit, standing in front of a red rock backdrop. “Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard,” the caption read.

Here is the post Richard had planned for you for Sunday July 14, 2024. 3/3



“Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars.

Love,

Richard” pic.twitter.com/aatT3LkrsT — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) July 20, 2024

Simmons died a day after his 76th birthday. His body was discovered by his housekeeper, who called the Los Angeles Police Department to his Hollywood Hills home, where Simmons is believed to have died of natural causes.

Shortly before his death, Simmons thanked fans for wishing him a happy birthday. “Thank you… I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday,” he wrote on X.

Simmons’ final post was a photo of himself impersonating Barbra Streisand. “Hello gorgeous! Please don’t rain on my parade,” he wrote.

