The 11 highest-earning bowlers of all time

Whether you are a casual bowler or part of your community's local league, it's safe to say bowling is a fun, social activity to do with friends and family.

But, for some, bowling can also bring in a pretty hefty paycheck as well.

Unlike other pro sports, however, professional bowlers usually pay for their expenses out of pocket -- but for those who place in Professional Bowlers Association tour and other major competitions, the rewards oftentimes make up for those costs.

According to Britannica, in 1964 iconic bowler Don Carter was the first athlete to earn a $1 million contract in any professional sport. The bowler, known for his mastery of the right-handed backswing, signed the endorsement deal with bowling ball manufacturer Ebonite International. He eventually retired in 1972 and in 1975 was inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame as a charter member.

Since Cater, bowlers around the world have gone on to make impressive feats in the sport and earn millions.

Take a look at the richest bowlers in the slideshow below: