Richland bomb squad blows up suspicious object found at Walla Walla fairgrounds

Richland Bomb Squad took a little road trip Wednesday to help when a suspicious item was found in Walla Walla.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday a work crew was in a typically vacant area at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds when they came across a suspicious object, according the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no events happening at the fairgrounds at the time.

The area was immediately activated and the WWSO consulted with the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad. They do not believe there was any danger to the public because the object was within the fairgrounds property.

The Richland Bomb Squad responded and destroyed the device. They also conducted a thorough sweep of the fairgrounds to ensure no other suspicious objects were left.

The WWSO said they did not alert the public at the time because the object was found within the secure, closed fairgrounds and only employees were on site.