Richmond Hill students initiate intergenerational connection show to alleviate loneliness among seniors

After a wonderful performance on the afternoon of Oct. 21, ranging from singing to cello playing, Gen-Connect received enthusiastic and positive feedback from Sunrise Senior Living in Richmond Hill.

Gen-Connect is a student-run organization with volunteers, founded by Richmond Hill St. Theresa of Lisieux Catholic High School student Ethan Bui, and his siblings Evan Bui and Maylin Bui. It aims to connect the young and old through the power of entertainment.

“We had Gen-Connect at our assisted living home for a concert and the residents loved them! It's great to see young people like Ethan and his team starting an initiative like this,” reads a comment from Sunrise.

The events Gen-Connect organize are very unique, Ethan said, where students of all ages showcase their talents, from music to dance, to any type of arts.

“We host our events commonly at retirement homes, where students can give back to their community by performing. These events provide young performers with valuable experience, volunteer hours and connections with the older generation,” he said, simultaneously, the older generation enjoys the performances and fosters connections with the younger generation.

When the pandemic hit suddenly in 2020 and everyone was isolated at home, Ethan learned many residents in nursing homes were not allowed to leave or even be visited by families. This conceivable feeling of loneliness prompted him to do something for this group, which was the genesis of Gen-Connect.

“We want to bridge the generational gap through music,” he said, in today's society, there are not many opportunities where the youth get to connect with the older generation. Gen-Connects hopes to break these barriers by making meaningful interactions between generations more common.

As a piano and guitar player, Ethan has learned that entertaining an audience is more than just putting on a show. “It is about the meaningful connections that live entertainment fosters. This is commonly why people love to go to concerts, as opposed to just listening to the song on Spotify; they have a chance to connect with artists.”

Story continues

Simone Lee, one of the performers, said she really enjoyed participating in Gen-Connect's performances because “their activities are lively and interesting, and the most important thing is that everyone can interact with each other.”

Gen-Connect has performed for different nursing homes in Richmond Hill and Vaughan, and is expected to reach to more surrounding communities in York region.

Ethan encourages students of all ages to join their performance team. “You do not need to have previous performing experience. What matters is the thought of coming out to perform and give back,” he said.

For more information and to sign up, visit their website at https://www.gen-connect.ca/ to get involved.

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Markham Economist & Sun