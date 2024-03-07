Richmond scores 20 as Seton Hall beats Villanova, ending 8-game losing streak against Wildcats

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kadary Richmond had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists and Seton Hall took a major step toward an NCAA tournament berth with a 66-56 victory over Villanova Wednesday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak against the Wildcats.

Dre Davis added 18 points and 7 rebounds as Seton Hall (19-11, 12-7 Big East) snapped a two-game losing streak and avenged an 80-54 loss at Villanova last month. Jaden Bediako added 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Pirates who will be no worse than the No. 4 seed in next week's conference tournament at Madison Square Garden.

Eric Dixon led Villanova with 14 points and six rebounds. TJ Bamba added 11 points for the Wildcats, who were limited to 35.2% shooting from the field and were outrebounded 39-29.

Seton Hall didn't take the lead until Al-Amir Dawes hit a 3-pointer with 2:59 left in the first half to put the Pirartes ahead 23-22. It triggered a 10-0 run that featured another Dawes 3-pointer and four points from Bediako.

The Pirates added on in the opening minutes of the second half as Dylan Addae-Wusu hit two 3-pointers in an 11-5 run that pushed the 41-29. Seton Hall pushed its lead to 50-37 on a 3-pointer by Richmond with nine minutes left.

Villanova made a run, outscoring the Pirates 11-2 to cut the gap to 52-48 on two free throws by Brandan Hausen with 5:05 to play but Davis hit two free throws and Bediako hit a layup off a Richmond pass and Seton Hall was never threatened again.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Plays host to No. 10 Creighton on Saturday

Seton Hall: Plays host to DePaul on Saturday

