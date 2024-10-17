Rick and Morty Gets XL Renewal Through the Year 2029 (!) — Plus, Get a First Look at Season 8

Rick and Morty, which already had three seasons still to air, now has been renewed for another two. Meaning, the animated series will have a dozen seasons under its belt come 2029.

Adult Swim announced the two-season renewal on Thursday afternoon at New York Comic Con, while also sharing a “sneak animatic” from one of the Season 8 episodes arriving in 2025. (See below.)

An animatic from ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 8

“Nobody wants a universe without Rick and Morty,” says series co-creator Dan Harmon. “Fortunately, the list of places to go remains infinite.”

Adds executive producer Scott Marder, “I couldn’t be prouder to have taken this baton pass of a lifetime during Rick and Morty’s fourth season and get us to Season 10. Getting to go beyond that now is such a gift I can’t wait to give our fans. Rick and Morty – a hundred years – forever!”

Adult Swim’s No. 1 program and a two-time Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Animated Program, Rick and Morty follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe.

“From Season 1, Rick and Morty set a new standard in adult animation and has shown no signs of stopping,” Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said in a statement. “Dan, Scott and the rest of the immensely talented team behind Rick and Morty are constantly outdoing themselves and I’ll be joining the millions of fans around the world in looking forward to more adventures in the years to come.”

