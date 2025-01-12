Ricki Lake Says Medium Tyler Henry Predicted She Would Have a House Fire 3 Months Before L.A. Fires: ‘He SAW the Fire’

“Praying for all those impacted by this ongoing nightmare,” the former talk show host wrote on Instagram

Ricki Lake is revisiting an eerie interaction with medium Tyler Henry.

The actress, 56, shared an Instagram post on Saturday, Jan. 11, in which she recalled the Hollywood medium, 28, telling her that he envisioned her losing material items after an event involving fire — a few months before the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

"The great @tylerhenrymedium called it," she captioned the post. "Less than three months ago, on Oct 15th, 2024 Ross and I were on Tyler’s show and guys, he SAW the fire."

Related: Ricki Lake's 'Dream Home' Where She Got Married Destroyed by L.A. Fires: 'It's All Gone'

Netflix Tyler Henry and Ricki Lake on 'Live from the Other Side' in 2024

Lake, whose home was severely damaged in the fires, went on to express sympathies for others. "Praying for all those impacted by this ongoing nightmare, including my new friend, @tylerhenrymedium and @rachaelharris whose homes I hear may be at risk," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hairspray star appeared in an episode of Netflix show Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry with her husband Ross Burningham and her friends Bethany Daley, John Bonny and Rachael Harris.

In the episode, Henry cautioned her of the tragic event.

"There might end up being a coincidence, where not only do we lose something," the medium said, "and I don't think I can articulate this without it sounding concerning."

He continued to suggest that the event "may have already happened" and caused "a loss of material objects from both fire and water."

Further explaining his premonition, Henry said, "We’re gonna end up finding there’s a story where there was a house fire or something along those lines — a fire risk … There’s something about watching water seepage into places it shouldn’t and damaging things."

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Ricki Lake Gives Dramatic Step-by-Step Account of Her Fight to Save Los Angeles Home: 'Do We Stay or Do We Go?'

On Jan. 12, Lake shared a video of her damaged home as a result of the fires, writing, "What’s left of our home and garden from the courtyard."

The former talk show host added, "I can’t believe it….And to hear the birds chirping warms my broken heart," before thanking her friend Kirby Kotler for "being there with us that terrifying night and thank you for getting this footage. You’re an angel."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this week, Lake grieved her Malibu "dream home."

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s all gone. 💔," she wrote on Instagram. "I can’t believe I am typing these words.”

Ricki Lake/Instagram The damage to Ricki Lake’s home in Los Angeles

Related: Miley Cyrus Says Her ‘Soul Aches’ amid L.A. Fires as She’s Reminded of 2018 Blaze That Wrecked Her Home: ‘Beyond Heartbreaking'

"Ross and I lost our dream home. This description 'dream home' doesn’t suffice. It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together," Lake continued. "We never took our heavenly spot on the bluff overlooking our beloved Malibu for granted, not even for one second. I shared our sunset 🌅 views almost daily with all of you. This loss is immeasurable. It’s the spot where we got married 3 years ago. I grieve along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event."

The wild fires started on Jan. 7, and have displaced more than 80,000 people, including celebrities Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Cary Elwes, Cameron Mathison, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.

There have been 16 reported fatalities, according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner.

Read the original article on People