Ricki Lake's 'Dream Home' Where She Got Married Destroyed by L.A. Fires: 'It's All Gone'

The former talk show host becomes one of the thousands who've been forced to evacuate as a series of fires devastates Southern California

Ricki Lake's home has tragically burned down in the L.A. fires.

"It’s all gone. 💔," the former talk show host, 56, announced on Instagram.

"I can’t believe I am typing these words," she continued, after noting that one of her friends made "a valiant and brave effort" to save the Malibu property.



"Ross and I lost our dream home. This description ‘dream home’ doesn’t suffice."

The Hairspray star wrote that it was their "heaven on earth" and "the place where we planned to grow old together." "We never took our heavenly spot on the bluff overlooking our beloved malibu for granted, not even for one second," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the loss as "immeasurable," Lake revealed it was the place she and husband Ross Burningham married three years ago in January 2022.



Related: Ricki Lake Is Married! Former Talk Show Host Weds Fiancé Ross Burningham: 'We Did It!'

In August 2019, the Raised by Ricki podcast host shared in a Facebook post that she was "finally" breaking ground on her dream home.



"My new #malibu home is happening!" she wrote at the time. "I bought this sacred property 5 1/2 years ago and it’s finally taking shape. #patience #surrender #grateful So excited. For reals. ❤️ @ Malibu, California."

Related: Ricki Lake Sued for Fire that Destroyed House

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, fires erupted across Southern California, including the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Canyon. The Palisades fire is now the most destructive in the history of Los Angeles County, having grown to 11,802 acres as of Wednesday, Jan. 8. The death toll has risen to five, the Associated Press reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several celebrities who reside in the area were forced to evacuate, with some, like Lake, even losing their homes.



"I grieve along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event," the former The Masked Singer contestant said. "Praying for all of my neighbors, my friends, my community, the animals, the firefighters and first responders. More to share soon of how we escaped with Dolly and not much else."

"For now, I grieve. 💔💔💔," she concluded.

Click here to learn more about how to help the victims of the L.A. fires.



Read the original article on People