Ricky Jones: Suspended Labour councillor denies encouraging violent disorder

A suspended Labour councillor has pleaded not guilty to encouraging violent disorder after a video emerged of him appearing to call for far-right protesters' throats to be "cut".

Ricky Jones, 57, allegedly committed the offence during a speech at an anti-racism demonstration on 7 August organised in response to the violent disorder that erupted across the UK after the fatal stabbings of three children at a dance class in Southport.

Jones was charged by police with encouraging violent disorder two days after the demonstration.

The defendant appeared via video link in custody from HMP Wormwood Scrubs during a brief hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court. He confirmed his identity and entered the plea.

At a previous hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram said: "It is alleged that using a microphone you addressed a crowd at an anti-fascist protest and, talking about others you described as 'disgusting Nazi fascists', you said 'we need to cut their throats and get rid of them'."

Defence barrister Hossein Zahir KC said Jones accepted the words had been spoken, but denied knowing the offence of violent disorder would be committed.

District judge Oscar Del Fabbro said the case would be referred up to the presiding judge.

He ordered the defendant to produce a defence statement by 25 October.

Read more:

Man who stoked fire outside migrant hotel gets longest jail term yet over UK riots

US-Turkish activist dies after being 'shot in head by Israeli forces'

Blair branded 'despicable' over Grenfell comments

The judge set a provisional trial date of 20 January next year in the same court.

Jones has been a councillor in Dartford, Kent, since 2019. He has been suspended by the Labour Party.