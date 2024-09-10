Ricky Pearsall Emotionally Hugs the First Responders Who Saved His Life at 49ers' Home Opener

The San Francisco 49ers rookie was shot during an attempted robbery in Union Square on Aug. 31

Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty San Francisco Police Department Sgt. Joelle Harrell, S.F. 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, and S.F. General Hospital surgeon Dr. Lucy Kornblith at Levi's Stadium on Monday, Sept. 09, 2024

San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall had an emotional moment with the first responders who saved his life, as he met them on the field during the team's home opener on Monday, Sept. 9.

The 23-year-old NFL newcomer watched his team's victory over the New York Jets from the sidelines at Levi's Stadium after he shared a special moment with two of the officers who responded to the robbery attempt that left Pearsall with a gun shot wound.

In a video shared by ESPN, Pearsall and two of the first responders hugged and posed for photos on the field, beforing showing off their signed jerseys from the 49ers rookie.

The jerseys also appeared to include a handwritten message from Pearsall, who was shot by a teen who reportedly wanted to steal his Rolex during the attempted robbery.

According to ABC, those honored by Pearsall at Monday's game included San Francisco General Hospital surgeon Dr. Luck Kornblith, who treated Pearsall, and Sgt. Joelle Harrell, who was first to arrive to the scene after Pearsall was shot near San Francisco's Union Square.

Ricky Pearsall embraces the first responders who helped save his life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YBpVMcZBH2 — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2024

Related: Ricky Pearsall's 49ers Teammates Recall ‘Really Tough’ Moments After He Was Shot: ‘Thank God He’s Even Alive’

The 49ers defeated the Jets 32-19 in their first game of the new season.

Pearsall was shot during an attempted robbery on the afternoon of Aug. 31, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed at the time.

Pearsall was reportedly struck on the right side of his chest during the scuffle and the bullet exited his back, luckily missing all vital organs and nerves. He is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

General manager for the 49ers John Lynch said it was "nothing short of miraculous that he came out of this as good as he did," during a Sept. 3 press conference. Lynch said Pearsall will be sidelined for "four weeks, at least" during the update to reporters.



Lynch spoke highly of the team's rookie, adding that the 49ers drafted Pearsall "for the long term" when they selected him in April's draft.

Brooke Sutton/Getty Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers

Related: Teen Allegedly Shot 49ers Rookie Ricky Pearsall for ‘Expensive Watch’: Reports Citing Police

“But first and foremost, we're going to make sure that he's all good and ready to go, more than ready by the time we bring him back," Lynch said of Pearsall's status.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the 17-year-old assailant was also injured during the attempted robbery and both he and Pearsall were treated at San Francisco General Hospital.

The 17-year-old is being charged with attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and attempted second-degree robbery, according to the District Attorney’s office.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.