Riddells Creek truck crash: teacher’s aide dead and three-year-old boy seriously injured at Victorian kindergarten

Victoria police say a staff member died at the scene and a child has serious injuries after the incident at a Riddells Creek kindergarten.

Victoria police say a staff member died at the scene and a child has serious injuries after the incident at a Riddells Creek kindergarten. Photograph: James Ross/AAP

A woman is dead and a child remains in hospital with serious injuries after a truck crashed into a kindergarten in a regional Victoria town, police say.

Victoria police said the truck was believed to have crashed into a kindergarten in Riddells Creek, about 45km north-west of Melbourne, at about 2.20pm on Monday.

A 43-year-old woman who had been working as a teacher’s aide at the kindergarten died at the scene from her injuries, police confirmed at a press conference on Monday evening.

A three-year-old boy was struck and received an injury to his arm and was in Royal Children’s hospital in a non life-threatening condition.

Police said it did not appear to be a deliberate act.

The truck driver, who worked for McKenzie Water, was taken by ambulance to Royal Melbourne hospital in a stable condition.

“Our experienced 68-year-old driver is understood to have suffered a medical episode and remains in hospital,” McKenzie Water owner, Alan McKenzie, said in a statement on Monday evening.

McKenzie offered “heartfelt condolences to everyone involved” and said the company was assisting authorities with their investigations.

No charges have been laid over the incident and police said the circumstances of the crash were being investigated.

The state MP for Macedon, Mary-Anne Thomas, described the crash as a “terrible incident”.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victims and the broader Riddells Creek community,” she said.

“We thank our first responders who are on scene investigating and helping those injured.”

With reporting by Australian Associated Press



