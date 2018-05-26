Ride for Dad attracts nearly 1,500 riders, on pace to set new fundraising record

More than 1,000 motorcycle riders set off from Portage Avenue in Winnipeg Saturday morning for the 2018 Manitoba Ride for Dad.

Now in its 10th year, the ride has raised almost $2 million for prostate cancer research and awareness over the past decade.

Ward Gordon, one of the organizers of this year's ride, hoped the 2018 ride would eclipse both last year's number of riders (1,510) and money raised (about $350,000).

A press release sent Saturday morning said, unofficially, there are 1,490 registered riders and they expect to raise more than 2017's $350,000 total.

"I really don't know how [the ride] keeps getting bigger and bigger every year," Gordon said. "But it does."

The ride set off from Earls on Portage Avenue at 10 a.m. and headed toward Assiniboia Downs at Portage Avenue and the Perimeter Highway. The ride will then head to Selkirk, Gimli and then back to Winnipeg.

RCMP asked people via social media to be aware of road closures, delays and have patience.

According to the Ride for Dad website, this years's top fundraiser is Tony Kusiak, who has raised over $24,000.