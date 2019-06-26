Take a Ride With Ghana’s First All-Girls Skate Crew

Sandy Alibo has spent the past few years patiently building and promoting Surf Ghana, the very first skate crew to come from the West African country of Ghana. But when it came time for her and her partner, Kuukua Eshun, to make another dream a reality—a partner group called Skate Gal, exclusively for and by women, which launched last Saturday at the Berj Art Gallery—she wanted to push the subject matter beyond ollies and kick flips. “I wanted to really share more than just skateboarding with these girls,” Alibo said on the phone from Accra a few days after the launch, which included a full day on the boards, yes, but also yoga, a temporary tattoo station, a DJ set, and watercolor painting. “I wanted us to have a place to talk about work, life, family, inspiration. To be really happy to just have one another, to connect with other people.”

That doesn’t mean there was no real skate time: More than 60 women showed up to Saturday’s initiation event, where four guys from Surf Ghana were on hand to help the beginners find their balance. “At first it’s just about, can you just stand up on the board?” said Alibo. “People were scared to start, but as soon as they got on, they’d want to do it again and again. Even if they fell, they’d laugh.” Skateboarding is a relatively new phenomenon in Ghana, but Alibo is encouraged that a whole range of women participated on Saturday: from 10 years old to 35, fashion designers to singers. “Skateboarding has gone really viral for the men in Ghana,” she added. “I think we can have twice the number of women at our next event. We’re confident about the future of this sport.”

