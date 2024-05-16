Ride of Silence remembers bicyclists killed in 2023, brings awareness to drivers to share the road
The annual Ride of Silence rolled into the metro Wednesday evening.
The annual Ride of Silence rolled into the metro Wednesday evening.
The day before Elon Musk fired virtually all of Tesla’s electric-vehicle charging division last month, they had high hopes as charging chief Rebecca Tinucci went to meet with Musk about the network’s future, four former charging-network staffers told Reuters. After Tinucci had cut between 15% and 20% of staffers two weeks earlier, part of much wider layoffs, they believed Musk would affirm plans for a massive charging-network expansion. Musk, the employees said, was not pleased with Tinucci’s presentation and wanted more layoffs.
Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesDonald Trump’s plane clipped a parked corporate jet at West Palm Beach International Airport early Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.The former president’s Boeing 757 had landed at the airport in Florida at around 1:20 a.m. and was taxiing when its winglet hit the rear elevator of the stationary VistaJet, the agency said. An FAA notice about the incident didn’t identify Trump as the owner of the 757 but it did disclose the tail number—N757AF—which is
The private jet of former President Donald Trump hit a parked aircraft over the weekend at Florida's West Palm Beach International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Toyota Motor and Ford Motor executives might feel a little uneasy Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, the Chinese electric-vehicle maker unveiled its Shark pickup truck in Mexico. It’s the company’s first truck, a plug-in hybrid vehicle that is a little longer than a Ford Maverick, and a similar size as the Toyota Tacoma.
While the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America and crossover SUVs are the most popular type. Smaller, fuel-efficient compact cars have experienced significant growth in recent years,...
CLARENCE-ROCKLAND, ONT. — Police say a community in eastern Ontario is shaken after an 11-year-old boy riding his bike was killed in a collision with a school bus. Ontario Provincial Police say the boy died in hospital after the crash near a Clarence-Rockland elementary school around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Const. Sydney Jones says it was a "devastating incident" in what she calls a tight-knit community. She says investigators are still piecing together exactly what happened and no charges have been l
Forty people were injured when the bus full of farmworkers collided with a pick-up truck and overturned.
Maykoll Santiesteban was wearing a Spider-Man t-shirt and sweatpants when he was taken into custody Tuesday.
TORONTO — Ontario says it will suspend driver's licences for at least 10 years for those who have been convicted of stealing a car. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says those thrice-convicted of auto theft would have their licenses suspended for life. Sarkaria says the province is also implementing stiffer penalties including a one-year license suspension for those convicted of stunt driving. Those penalties also increase on second and third convictions. Sarkaria says a car is stolen e
MONTREAL — The authority that runs Montreal's international airport is going to court to stop an up-and-coming suburban airport from rebranding with the city's name, arguing it will sow confusion among travellers. But the airport being taken to court is accusing the international airport of trying to protect a "monopoly." Aéroports de Montréal, which operates Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, has requested a permanent injunction in Quebec Superior Court to force the new Montreal Metropolit
Eight people were killed when a bus carrying about 53 farmworkers was hit by a truck and overturned on West Highway 40 in central Florida, according to state officials. The truck driver, Bryan Maclean Howard, was arrested on eight counts of driving under the influence-manslaughter, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Thirty-eight people were hurt, eight of whom are in critical condition and 30 who have non-life-threatening injuries, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.
The man accused of driving under the influence and causing the deaths of eight farm workers in a crash in north-central Florida has been denied bond.
The boat was found in the Hammocks Oaks neighborhood in Coral Gables, near Matheson Hammock Park and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.
Carlos Guillermo Alonso, 78, who owns the Coral Gables home where FWC agents seized the boat, was piloting the boat that hit the Ransom Everglades student, the report said.
The cargo ship Dali experienced electrical blackouts about 10 hours before leaving the Port of Baltimore and yet again shortly before it slammed into the Francis Key Bridge and killed six construction workers, federal investigators said Tuesday, providing the most detailed account yet of the tragedy. The first power outage occurred after a crew member mistakenly closed an exhaust damper while conducting maintenance, causing one of the ship’s diesel engines to stall, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said in their preliminary report. Shortly after leaving Baltimore early on March 26, the ship crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns because another power outage caused it to lose steering and propulsion at the exact worst moment.
The company's share of Canada's EV charging market is lower than in the U.S., but uncertainty around its Supercharger division could still have an impact.
Unliked A Maine Cybertruck owner knew he'd be one of the few people in the state to own the futuristic-looking vehicle — but he didn't expect everyone to hate it as much as they seem to. In an interview with the Portland Press-Herald, Cybertruck owner and apparent introvert Travis Carter claims that he didn't buy the […]
The share of the new car market held by pure battery electrics is predicted to be just 19.8% this year.
HONG KONG (AP) — European carmaker Stellantis on Tuesday said it had formed a joint venture with the Chinese electric vehicle startup Leapmotor that will begin selling EVs in nine European countries later this year. Sales will begin in September for Belgium, France, Italy, Germany, Greece, Netherlands Romania, Spain and Portugal, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said at a news event in Hangzhou. From Q4, electric vehicles will also be sold to countries in South America, Middle East and Africa, as w
Electric vehicle (EV) technology is still very much in its infancy. Despite it only being a couple of decades since the push for EVs began in earnest, production has been prolific