What it’s like to ride in a Waymo driverless taxi

For two years, San Francisco has been a testing ground for Waymo One’s driverless taxis, and with each first ride, another story of a future in which cars are guided by computers has been born. Now that other cities are joining the fun — service is already available in Los Angeles and Phoenix, and in 2025, the company plans to expand to Miami, Atlanta and Austin, Texas — we sent Yahoo News Senior Editor David Knowles to take a spin to see what being a passenger in a self-driving car is really like.