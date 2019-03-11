Rideau Canal Skateway closes after lengthy 2018-19 season

The Rideau Canal Skateway closed Sunday night after one of the longest seasons in recent memory.

The National Capital Commission said it can no longer maintain the integrity of the ice because of the warm and wet forecast.

It opened on Dec. 30, stretching the season for 71 days, the longest in 13 years according to a news release from the NCC.

The season also included 59 skating days, which ties with the 2014-2015 season.

This season nearly made the top five in both those categories and the NCC said it welcomed the most skaters ever, topping the 1.33 million skaters of 2000-01.

Skaters flooded the ice on the weekend, predicting that it would likely close soon.

Jeff and Janet Jones drove in from the Ottawa Valley on Saturday because they figured it would be their last chance this year.

"We don't get here very often," Jeff said. "We came down to make a day of it."

Maxime Gauvin also made the trek in from outside of Ottawa to enjoy the ice. The Aylmer resident said Saturday was his first time on the canal this season.

"Better late than never," he said.

Saturday's mild weather might have been the nail in the coffin on this skating season. Guavin wasn't the only one noticing the slushy conditions.

"It's not very fun because you can't really skate fast," said 13-year-old Joe Cherinet.

While Cherinet said he had been out twice this year and it was enough for him, his friend Roshan Kanagaihah was out for only his first time this season.

"I wish it was open longer because it's fun to skate on the canal," Kanagaihah said, adding that it is nicer when the weather isn't so cold.

