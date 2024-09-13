Rider dies while taking part in motocross event

The owners of Mildenhall Motocross Ltd posted on social media they were "absolutely devastated" [Getty Images]

A rider has died while taking part in a motocross event at the weekend.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the track at West Row, near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, at just after 11:00 BST on Sunday, but were unable to save the teenager, named on social media as George Edwards.

The owners of Mildenhall Motocross Ltd posted on social media they were "absolutely devastated" and sent their condolences to "the friends and family of the young man".

George, 17, was a member of the Kickstart MX track in South Benfleet, Essex, which posted on social media that he would be "greatly missed by us all at our club".

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 11:03am on 8 September with reports of a collision in Hayland Drove, West Row.

"We sent the East Anglian Air Ambulance, two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle.

"Sadly, despite our best efforts, a man died at the scene."

