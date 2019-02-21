Rider nation awaits decision on 2020 Grey Cup bid

Regina will play host to 2020 Grey Cup at new Mosaic Stadium

Roughrider fans could be getting some exciting news on Thursday.

The CFL is scheduled to announce which city will be hosting the 2020 Grey Cup. Regina, Hamilton and Montreal submitted bids to host the championship game.

"We feel like we put forth a strong and compelling bid to host the 2020 Grey Cup in our 110th anniversary year where we will be able to showcase Mosaic Stadium and Saskatchewan's incredible hospitality," Craig Reynolds, Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO, said in a news release.

If Regina's bid is successful, it would be the first Grey Cup hosted in the new Mosaic Stadium.

The Riders have hosted the Grey Cup game three times, in 1995, 2003 and 2013.

The team completed a dream season in 2013 by becoming the West Division champion and defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 45-23 to win the cup before a crowd of 44,710 spectators on home turf.

A number of sports bars in Saskatoon and Regina are hosting announcement parties, including Canadian Brewhouse locations in both cities.

The announcement is set for 5:30 p.m. CST.

Riders add 3 players to roster

The Riders have also signed three new players to their roster — E.J. Price, Kyle Davis, and Brock McCoin,

McCoin, an international receiver, played three seasons at Tennessee Tech University. The 24-year-old registered 118 receptions for 1,410 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 78 carries for 313 yards and 36 punt returns for 595 yards in 25 collegiate games.

McCoin started three games at quarterback as well, completing 27 of 51 pass attempts for 458 yards and four touchdowns. He was named Freshman All-America Second Team in 2014.

Davis, also an international receiver, played two seasons at Auburn University. In 18 collegiate games he hauled in 19 receptions for 458 yards and two touchdowns.

Price, an international offensive lineman, spent the last two seasons at the University of Kentucky. The 21-year-old played 13 collegiate games for the Wildcats in 2018, recording 11 starts at left tackle