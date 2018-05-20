Riders kick off 1st day of training camp in Saskatoon

Sunday was an exciting day for Saskatchewan Roughrider fans as the team embarked on the first day of this year's training camp at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon.

The 18-day camp is being held at the stadium on the University of Saskatchewan campus, with other practices at SMF Field at the Gordie Howe Bowl, including the annual Green and White Day on June 2.

It's the sixth consecutive season that the team has travelled to Saskatoon to hold training camp.

The team will stay in Saskatoon until June 6 before returning to Regina ahead of its final preseason game on June 8.

There were also a number of shakeups in the Rider organization Sunday, with the release of international running back Cameron Marshall.

The team signed a number of new players including defensive linemen Curt Maggitt, Johnny Maxey, Jordan Reaves and Michael McFarland, running backs Josh McPhearson and Zac Stacy, and offensive lineman Marcus Oliver.