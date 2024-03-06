Riders Pulled by Horses Race Toward Finish Line in 'Crazy' Skijoring Event Near Calgary

Skiers and snowboarders pulled by horses raced in a “crazy” skijoring event in Millarville, Canada, on Saturday, March 2.

The sold-out event took place amid sub-zero temperatures, wind and snow.

“It was snowing and -20[°C, (-4ºF)] with a stiff wind so pretty much a blizzard,” Ken Hudgeon, who filmed this footage, said.

The images show horses pulling snowboarders and skiers as part of a thrilling race. Credit: Ken Hudgeon via Storyful