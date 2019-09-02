Riders' QB Cody Fajardo leads team to sixth straight win

"Show me the money!"

OK, so Cody Fajardo didn't actually say those words, but he must be thinking it. And if not, he should be.

Sprinkles of Jesus will not be enough to keep this guy around if he keeps producing like he has been.

What has he done lately?

How about six straight wins, and the latest was the most impressive of all.

A 19-17 walk-off victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in front of 33,350 fans at Mosaic Stadium.

OK, statistically it was ugly, as Fajardo was far from his usual clean and simple numbers.

He completed only 64 per cent of his passes, he was sacked five times and he was intercepted twice.

But this was the Labour Day Classic, which in most years comes with the expectation, if nothing else, of winning.

It's always the highlight of the regular season schedule, the day the Riders host the Bombers and a sell-out is guaranteed.

This was the 55th edition of the annual game and this time, the two clubs went into it with more combined wins (14) than in any other LDC in history.

This was the first LDC since 1954 for which the two teams were in first and second place in the West Division.

Labour Day Classics are never actually played on Labour Day, and quite a few are far from classic, but this one just might meet the bar.

Many fans were already in the parking lot when Fajardo called the huddle in his own end zone, trailing 17-16, with a little more than three minutes to play.

Starting from the five-yard line, Fajardo quietly engineered a 10-play, 87-yard drive capped off by Brett Lauther's game-winning 26-yard field goal with no time left on the clock.

Most of the team was celebrating with fans in the end zone, but where was Cody Fajardo?

He was sharing the moment with his dad, who was watching his son play, in-person, for the first time as a Roughrider.

"I ran right over to him and gave him the biggest hug," Fajardo said after the game to reporters.

"It took me back to my college years when every time I looked up I saw him."

"Just a special moment for my family and him, we both will remember this for the rest of our lives."

