Riders on the storm: Paris hunkers down for a rain-soaked Olympics

Paris woke up to a grey first day of the Olympic Games Saturday, with rain forcing the men’s skateboarding to postpone its first event until Monday and a number of cyclists skidding off their bikes in the individual time trials through the heart of Paris. But Australia’s Grace Brown weathered the storm, winning her first gold medal in the women’s time trial.

The party was over, but the rain showed no signs of slowing. For the hundreds of thousands of spectators who lined the banks of the River Seine Friday night to watch the delirious Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympics, the relentless downpour had done little to take away from the night’s myth and majesty.

After an armada of almost 7,000 athletes floated down the river that cuts through France’s capital, the electric evening was crowned by the golden ascent of the Olympic cauldron over the roofs of Paris in a hot air balloon, carried aloft by the sound of Edith Piaf’s “Hymne à l’amour” sung by Canadian superstar Céline Dion from the Eiffel Tower.

Driven to shelter beneath the woods’ brilliant green leaves, we stowed our Vélibs in a waiting rack and trudged, drenched and defeated, to the nearest metro station to see the cyclists off at the Hôtel des Invalides.

An ill wind



