A Ridiculous Bet Helped This Former Pro Runner Lose 45 Pounds

In February 2017, retired elite runner Colin McCourt went for his first run in five years: a challenging 20-minute shuffle, at a pace just over 12-minutes per mile, through the London streets near his home. The former 14-minute 5K finisher had spent his post-competition years sitting behind a desk, eating fast food, and drinking a few too many pints in the evening. Looking in the mirror, he saw a too-old, too-heavy man. He barely recognized himself.

Back from that first run, he posted on Instagram about how humbling, painful, and frustrating it was. “My legs rubbed and I needed a sports bra.” To his horror, his ex-training partners started a group chat to harass him about how out of shape he’d become. The texts flew for a solid five hours. The group made a bet: McCourt had to run a sub-16-minute 5K by the end of 2017 or have all 17 of his friends’ names tattooed on him in Times New Roman. If he did break 16 minutes, they would each pay him £100 (about $128).

He giddily agreed to their terms. What kind of fool would turn down $2,200? Then he spent the night in a cold sweat thinking about what he had just agreed to. “My body was aching and now I had less than a year to lose about 45 pounds in order to run sub-16,” he says.

